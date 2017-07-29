USA Today Sports

"The biggest thing I wanted to work on this offseason…

“The biggest thing I wanted to work on this offseason was my jump shot, just being more consistent with it,” Bembry said. “I feel like I was a much better shooter growing up and I didn’t shoot as well as I wanted to in the minutes that I played this past year. I’m definitely working on that and getting a lot of repetition in. I took one week off after the season and I’ve been working out every day since then. I wanted to get right back in the gym and that’s what I’ve been doing here in Atlanta all summer.”

July 29, 2017
“My goal next season is to play more minutes,” Bembry said. “I just want to get out there. I feel like that’s all I really need – a chance to get out there – and then I’ll be able to show what I can do. I know I need to be ready so I can make an impact when my name is called. “When I did play heavy minutes this past year, I feel like I did pretty well and that definitely helped my confidence – knowing I could compete at a high level against these guys. I got to play against guys like LeBron James and James Harden, and I think I gained the trust and confidence of my teammates and coaches with some of those games where I did get to play more.”
He had planned on hiring a shooting coach heading into the offseason, but it’s not something that’s happened yet. The Thunder, of course, have coaches who work with him on shooting, but the team does not employ a coach who holds that specific title. In fact, only single-digit coaching staffs around the NBA employ someone they designate as a shooting coach. The coaches in OKC, however, have worked with Roberson on fixing everything from footwork to release point.
It’s brought one of the league’s stingiest perimeter defenders to less conventional ways to hoist from the line, including “granny style,” the two-handed, underhand version that only one current NBA player, the Houston Rockets’ Chinanu Onuaku, uses. Roberson has goofed around with underhand free throws after shootaround, going head-to-head with his good buddy, Adams, to see who can sink more 15-footers using a form many NBA players deem embarrassing. He’s attempted it more seriously, too. “I feel like it’s what works best for you,” Roberson said. “I tried it in practice. I said, ‘Oh no!’ I couldn’t do it. I tried a couple of times. I was like, ‘Nah this is not for me.’ Everybody’s shot is different.”
“For Toronto, they know that we’re on the Raptors, to come out after the season and show face, give them a show, give them something to look forward going into next year,” Powell said. “It was a lot of fun.” Raptors fans are thoroughly familiar with Powell, who emerged as an unlikely hero in each of the last two playoff runs. The 24-year-old is an explosive finisher at the basket, a physical defender, and has increasingly become a knockdown 3-point shooter. He’ll be in competition with Miles for the starting small forward spot.
July 29, 2017

Max extension for Andrew Wiggins?

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor reiterated on Friday that the team is working on signing forward Andrew Wiggins to a five-year maximum contract extension, saying that those discussions are in the early stages. “First of all, I think he likes it here, we like him, he can get the very best contract from me, better than he can get from anyone else,” Taylor, who also owns the Star Tribune, said in Mankato. “I don’t think we have any trouble of offering him the max anyway.”
