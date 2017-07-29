“My goal next season is to play more minutes,” Bembry said. “I just want to get out there. I feel like that’s all I really need – a chance to get out there – and then I’ll be able to show what I can do. I know I need to be ready so I can make an impact when my name is called. “When I did play heavy minutes this past year, I feel like I did pretty well and that definitely helped my confidence – knowing I could compete at a high level against these guys. I got to play against guys like LeBron James and James Harden, and I think I gained the trust and confidence of my teammates and coaches with some of those games where I did get to play more.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day