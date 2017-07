It’s brought one of the league’s stingiest perimeter defenders to less conventional ways to hoist from the line, including “granny style,” the two-handed, underhand version that only one current NBA player, the Houston Rockets’ Chinanu Onuaku, uses. Roberson has goofed around with underhand free throws after shootaround, going head-to-head with his good buddy, Adams, to see who can sink more 15-footers using a form many NBA players deem embarrassing . He’s attempted it more seriously, too. “I feel like it’s what works best for you,” Roberson said. “I tried it in practice. I said, ‘Oh no!’ I couldn’t do it. I tried a couple of times. I was like, ‘Nah this is not for me.’ Everybody’s shot is different.”