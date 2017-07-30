USA Today Sports

I read that you were part of the recruiting pitch to Gordon Hayward. How did that go down? Al Horford: I think with him it was about winning. Not that he couldn’t win in Utah, but he felt he had a good chance with the Celtics to do something special. I give him a lot of respect, because he put stability, money, everything aside and came to Boston because he wants to win. So it speaks volumes to the type of person he is.

J.R. Smith proudly shared this photo on Instagram this weekend — all the way from Hong Kong (where he is with Nike). According to Smith, this particular pair of LeBron 14s is one that not even LeBron James has gotten a chance to wear yet.

Hello World!!! (@kingjames ain't even got these) 🤘🏾

A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on

About 12 hours later, James posted a screengrab of his FaceTime with Smith, and Smith is holding those LeBron 14s. James hilariously added that his friend and Cavaliers teammate wanted to “rub it in my face cause he was able to put his on his feet before I did,” and that Smith kissed the shoes during their video call.
