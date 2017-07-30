I read that you were part of the recruiting pitch to Go…
I read that you were part of the recruiting pitch to Gordon Hayward. How did that go down? Al Horford: I think with him it was about winning. Not that he couldn’t win in Utah, but he felt he had a good chance with the Celtics to do something special. I give him a lot of respect, because he put stability, money, everything aside and came to Boston because he wants to win. So it speaks volumes to the type of person he is.
July 29, 2017 | 9:50 pm EDT Update
Al Horford: I was in a position in Atlanta where we still (were competitive), we beat them in the playoffs, we were ahead of them, but I did like how they played, the grit that the guys had on the team. And I just felt like if we were able to add some pieces and put some things together, we were going to have a chance to do some special things. And I think last year we surprised a lot of people how we did.
Al Horford: And this summer, we add Gordon Hayward and bring in a number of good players and drafted (Jayson) Tatum and added some other pieces, I think it puts us in a position where it’s what I was expecting when I came into play with the Celtics.
J.R. Smith proudly shared this photo on Instagram this weekend — all the way from Hong Kong (where he is with Nike). According to Smith, this particular pair of LeBron 14s is one that not even LeBron James has gotten a chance to wear yet.
About 12 hours later, James posted a screengrab of his FaceTime with Smith, and Smith is holding those LeBron 14s. James hilariously added that his friend and Cavaliers teammate wanted to “rub it in my face cause he was able to put his on his feet before I did,” and that Smith kissed the shoes during their video call.
July 29, 2017 | 7:33 pm EDT Update
Tom Moore: Jason Thompson confirms signing with Turkish club Fenerbahce via text message. JT played in China last year. #NBA
The Hornets had hoped to experiment with Monk some at point guard in summer league, where there are not stakes as big as winning or losing games that count. Monk is somewhat undersized at 6-3 to be an NBA shooting guard. He didn’t play the point at Kentucky, but believes he has the skills for either guard position. “I think they want me to do both,” Monk said. “I think I can do it pretty good.”