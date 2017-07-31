USA Today Sports

Ben Standig: In perhaps related news, the Hawks today w…

More HoopsHype Rumors
July 31, 2017 | 4:07 pm EDT Update
“It was just a mistake, especially since I end up hurting myself, unfortunately. I’m extra sorry for my teammates to whom I apologize,” Gallinari said to Italian news agency ANSA. I repeat, my teammates didn’t deserve all this. Now I have to keep my hand steady for a while and stay home. Then when the rehabilitation ends I’ll head back to L.A.”
1 hour ago via EuroHoops.net

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

The Steph Curry party train is rollin’ HARD this summer — dude crashed a random house party this weekend and slammed beers at 2 in the mornin’ — and it was all caught on video. The 29-year-old NBA superstar was in Newport, Rhode Island on Saturday night for the wedding of his ex-Warrior teammate, Harrison Barnes — and after the party, he was on the hunt for the after-party.
1 hour ago via TMZ.com

Uncategorized

, , ,

July 31, 2017 | 1:45 pm EDT Update
Home