Ben Standig: In perhaps related news, the Hawks today w…
Ben Standig: In perhaps related news, the Hawks today waived former Terp Diamond Stone despite $1,3 million guaranteed for next season. twitter.com/BenStandig/sta…
July 31, 2017 | 4:07 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent Terrence Jones’ one-year deal with China’s Qingdao will be worth $2 million, source tells ESPN.
Ben Golliver: Story: After Westbrook tops Harden for MVP, Rockets GM Daryl Morey wonders whether it’s time to scrap NBA awards. Blake Griffin: honestly, we should do away with championships too. seems dumb to me. participation trophies for everybody. don’t @ me.
“It was just a mistake, especially since I end up hurting myself, unfortunately. I’m extra sorry for my teammates to whom I apologize,” Gallinari said to Italian news agency ANSA. I repeat, my teammates didn’t deserve all this. Now I have to keep my hand steady for a while and stay home. Then when the rehabilitation ends I’ll head back to L.A.”
The Steph Curry party train is rollin’ HARD this summer — dude crashed a random house party this weekend and slammed beers at 2 in the mornin’ — and it was all caught on video. The 29-year-old NBA superstar was in Newport, Rhode Island on Saturday night for the wedding of his ex-Warrior teammate, Harrison Barnes — and after the party, he was on the hunt for the after-party.
July 31, 2017 | 1:45 pm EDT Update
The Hawks waived Diamond Stone on Monday in a move that came just weeks after the team acquired the center in a three-way trade with the Clippers and Nuggets earlier this month. Stone, 6-foot-11, 260 pounds, played in four games for the Hawks’ entry in the Las Vegas Summer League this month after the trade. He averaged 9.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 15.0 minutes.