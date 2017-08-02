Their G League pedigree — even without their own affiliate — is evident, so they jumped at the chance to kick-start their development two years forward. Now, some franchises might see fit to bring in some personnel with G League history to lead their new affiliate, but again the Hawks swerve left in this area. Back in April they announced Malik Rose’s promotion to general manager of the BayHawks, in addition to maintaining his current role within their basketball operations. Rose is an NBA veteran who will immediately command respect, but never played, coached or held any position in the G League prior to this one.
