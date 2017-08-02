USA Today Sports

Their G League pedigree — even without their own affiliate — is evident, so they jumped at the chance to kick-start their development two years forward. Now, some franchises might see fit to bring in some personnel with G League history to lead their new affiliate, but again the Hawks swerve left in this area. Back in April they announced Malik Rose’s promotion to general manager of the BayHawks, in addition to maintaining his current role within their basketball operations. Rose is an NBA veteran who will immediately command respect, but never played, coached or held any position in the G League prior to this one.

August 2, 2017
Embiid, a counselor at a Basketball Without Borders camp before Saturday’s NBA Africa Game in Johannesburg, South Africa, said he’s doing non-contact drills while recovering from a torn left meniscus, but he hasn’t been cleared to play 5-on-5 yet. “I can do everything but play 5-on-5 and one-on-one,” Embiid told Spears. “I think I will be ready for training camp.”
Anthony has told the Knicks he would waive his no-trade clause only for the Rockets. “If he waives it and wants to come, it would be great,’’ Turner said. “He’ll lock in because he made the decision to come. He’s got all the power in a certain sense. It’s not a guarantee. The positive is if we did get him, that means he wanted to be there and accepted the trade and buckle into what we’re trying to do. “Obviously he’s 6-8. He walks in a gym and he can throw 20 points up in the books. He’s so talented, so big, you can’t leave him alone. He doesn’t miss easy shots.”
Jeremy Lin, speaking in Shanghai, again predicted the Nets will make the playoffs in a media dialogue with Chinese fans, and went further, making it clear he hopes the Nets can play “exceptionally well.” “I still feel like we can make the playoffs. I know everyone will laugh, but that’s no problem. If I believe we can make the playoffs, this is most important…. “Hopefully we can perform exceptionally well. Everyone thinks we’ll suck, so I feel like we don’t have a lot of pressure.”
