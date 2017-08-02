USA Today Sports

1 hour ago via Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Chris Vivlamore: After five seasons covering the Hawks (and two years before covering the Thrashers until they left town), I am returning to my roots as an editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. I will have digital responsibilities as well as the industry continues to move forward and I will play a role in that. It has been a pleasure covering the Hawks and the NBA these seasons. I have learned so much and met so many interesting people. There were ups and down, thrilling moments and difficult stories to report and write. I have been around for two ownerships groups, two head coaches and three general managers in my limited time. And there has been a lot of travel. I won’t lie, it will be nice to be home full time. My wife may miss the sky miles and hotel points. It seems as she got those while I got the soap and shampoo. (Just joking, dear.)

August 2, 2017 | 1:29 pm EDT Update
1 hour ago via Yahoo! Sports

DeMarcus Cousins Free Agency
Carmelo Anthony mostly sidestepped basketball questions in his first comments of this tumultuous offseason, but he did offer one important tidbit: he still hasn’t talked with the new Knicks regime, more than a month after the front office was shuffled. Sources told the Daily News that team president Steve Mills has tried to talk with Anthony to go over options. However, sources said Anthony is not interested in having such a discussion after the team put a deal with the Houston Rockets on hold. “For him, there’s nothing to talk about,” a source said.
1 hour ago via New York Daily News

It’s a strange feeling for Cousins, really. Rumors, you know, that don’t involve him. For the better part of three years Cousins was the lead character in a dysfunctional soap opera. His battles with former Sacramento Kings coach George Karl were chronicled daily, his immaturity was criticized just as often. Sacramento was a toxic mix, and Cousins was the straw that stirred it. When the Kings shipped him to the New Orleans Pelicans in February, it was less about recouping equal value than starting over. “I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason,” Cousins said. “A lot of things happen in our lives, and we kind of think of it as a mistake or you know a bad time for us or you know some people call it adversity, whatever the case may be. But I think [the trade] happened for the right reason. I’m happy where I’m at.”
1 hour ago via Yahoo! Sports

Cousins disagrees. Teaming two traditional bigs may not be trendy, Cousins says, but the skill sets of the two bigs need to be taken into account. “I think the game is actually playing into our hands,” Cousins said. “I think me and A.D. have a skill set that a lot of bigs don’t have in this league, or the league hasn’t seen in some bigs throughout the history of the game. I think it actually plays into our hands, and we’re just rolling with the punches. I don’t think [a smaller game] will effect me or A.D. at all.
1 hour ago via Yahoo! Sports

Fans of the 76ers and Lakers are extremely excited for their top draft picks — and for good reason if the ratings in “NBA 2K18” are to be believed. Both Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball will start their careers with an Overall rating of 80, an indication that the developers behind the game view the two as the most pro-ready, potential-laden prospects in years. Fultz and Ball are the highest-rated rookies to enter the “NBA 2K” series since 2010. That year, John Wall was drafted No. 1 by the Wizards and received an Overall rating of 81 in “NBA 2K11.” Even the likes of Anthony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns began with ratings below 80 since then.
1 hour ago via Yahoo! Sports

NBA 2K Ratings
August 2, 2017 | 11:50 am EDT Update
