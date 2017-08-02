Chris Vivlamore: After five seasons covering the Hawks (and two years before covering the Thrashers until they left town), I am returning to my roots as an editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. I will have digital responsibilities as well as the industry continues to move forward and I will play a role in that. It has been a pleasure covering the Hawks and the NBA these seasons. I have learned so much and met so many interesting people. There were ups and down, thrilling moments and difficult stories to report and write. I have been around for two ownerships groups, two head coaches and three general managers in my limited time. And there has been a lot of travel. I won’t lie, it will be nice to be home full time. My wife may miss the sky miles and hotel points. It seems as she got those while I got the soap and shampoo. (Just joking, dear.)
