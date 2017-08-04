Add Ersan Ilyasova to the missing players of the upcomi…
August 4, 2017 | 2:23 pm EDT Update
Michael Scotto: Atlanta Hawks and Luke Babbitt have agreed to a one-year, $1.9 million deal, a league source told @BBallInsiders. ESPN first on agreement.
“(I want to be) able to get to more shots in more one-on-one settings, whether that is in the post or driving from the perimeter,” Muscala said. “And be able to do more than just hit the open shot or that one-move shot, and have one or two or three moves, not just to score necessarily, but to be able to pass off of that too.” Muscala said that he plans to spend some time this month in Minnesota before returning to Atlanta in a few weeks. “We’ll be back here in Atlanta at the end of August pretty much all the way through open gym in September and then into training camp when it’s full ‘go’ time.”
Mike Muscala, who the Hawks recently brought back, is the embodiment of all these traits…except he doesn’t play on the wing. If ‘Hawks University’ is a metaphorical institution worth discussing, Muscala is an alumnus for sure, but the recently re-signed forward would also have to be the first grad from a newly-established major: inside-out big man. “Mike is a valuable player for us and a great fit both on and off the floor,” General Manager Travis Schlenk said of the signing in a written statement. “He’s worked hard and improved each year, and we’re very happy he’ll continue his career with the Hawks.”
LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is returning Doc Rivers to the primary duty of head coach, freeing him of front office responsibilities, the owner told ESPN on Friday. Rivers, who held the title of president of basketball operations, will continue to have a strong voice in personnel and organizational matters and will partner with Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank, Ballmer told ESPN Friday. Frank will now oversee basketball operations, including the general manager.
Both Frank and Rivers will report directly to the owner. Frank and Rivers enjoy a strong personal and professional relationship, which has allowed for them to cement a shared vision on the franchise’s future.
“I’ve owned the team for three years now, and I really better understand what an owner’s responsibility is — and it turns out that running a franchise and coaching are two enormous and different jobs,” Ballmer told ESPN on Friday. “The notion that one person can fairly focus on them and give them all the attention they need isn’t the case. To be as good as we can be, to be a championship franchise, we need two functioning strong people building teams out beneath them. There needs to be a healthy discussion and debate with two strong, independent minded people.