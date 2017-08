We also spoke about his free throws. He shot a mediocre but acceptable 53.1 percent from the line at Oregon State, where he went to school, but he cratered from the free throw line in his three years in the G-League. In 2014-15, he shot 37.5 percent, in 2015-16 he shot 28.6 percent, and in 2016-17 he shot 37.7 percent. “I had a real bad mental state about free throws. I air balled once last year and I couldn’t get over the hump. It lasted all season, it went way longer than it should have.” “In college I air balled but I still shot 57 percent. As far as a mental block in basketball I don’t think I’ve ever had a bigger problem than that. I think I’m good now though.”