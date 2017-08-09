USA Today Sports

“Voice of the Hawks” Steve Holman won his third consecutive Gabby Award for Best Sports Play-by-Play Broadcast, given by the Georgia Association of Broadcasters (GAB) during their annual award ceremony at the Jekyll Island Convention Center this past weekend. He entered the GAB’s Hall of Fame earlier this year. Holman calls Hawks games on the team’s flagship radio station, CBS RADIO’S SportsRadio 92-9 The Game, as well as partner stations on the Hawks Radio Network.

August 9, 2017 | 1:28 pm EDT Update
We also spoke about his free throws. He shot a mediocre but acceptable 53.1 percent from the line at Oregon State, where he went to school, but he cratered from the free throw line in his three years in the G-League. In 2014-15, he shot 37.5 percent, in 2015-16 he shot 28.6 percent, and in 2016-17 he shot 37.7 percent. “I had a real bad mental state about free throws. I air balled once last year and I couldn’t get over the hump. It lasted all season, it went way longer than it should have.” “In college I air balled but I still shot 57 percent. As far as a mental block in basketball I don’t think I’ve ever had a bigger problem than that. I think I’m good now though.”
The Utah Jazz today revealed the designs for two of its new uniforms for the 2017-18 season with their “Association” (white) and “Icon” (navy) uniforms in partnership with the National Basketball Association’s new agreement with Nike as the official apparel provider. The uniforms also include the first-ever patch, sponsored by Qualtrics, with the 5 For The Fight logo representing the campaign for cancer research.
James Corden’s always-entertaining “Carpool Karaoke” segment is becoming its own series on Apple Music, and among the celebrities participating is none other than LeBron James. In a clip previewing Will Smith rapping some of his greatest hits with Corden, we got to see a peek at the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar getting down to Michael Sembello’s Maniac, made famous by the movie Flashdance:
The statement released by Miami-based attorney Ivlis Mantilla from Jasmine Reed reads: “This incident has been totally blown out of proportion. I did not call the police and I did not ask anyone to call the police on my behalf. Willie is a good man and a great father. I have no intention of pressing charges and I have asked the authorities to immediately dismiss all charges against Willie. This is a private matter between my husband and I and for the sake of our family I would like to keep it that way.”
August 9, 2017 | 12:10 pm EDT Update
