“Voice of the Hawks” Steve Holman won his third consecutive Gabby Award for Best Sports Play-by-Play Broadcast, given by the Georgia Association of Broadcasters (GAB) during their annual award ceremony at the Jekyll Island Convention Center this past weekend. He entered the GAB’s Hall of Fame earlier this year. Holman calls Hawks games on the team’s flagship radio station, CBS RADIO’S SportsRadio 92-9 The Game, as well as partner stations on the Hawks Radio Network.
