The Hawks’ newly acquired forward admired from afar at a system that was ideally suited for his outside shooting game. Babbitt signed a one-year contract Wednesday to join a team he watched the past several years and believed he could thrive in the ball-movement scheme. “Providing spacing for attackers on offense is important in today’s game,” Babbitt said after inking a veteran minimum deal worth $1.9 million. “With young guys, guys like Dennis (Schroder), (Kent) Bazemore and (John) Collins, guys who are attacking the basket, you need shooters to give them space.”
The Hawks’ newly acquired forward admired from afar a…
August 9, 2017 | 5:01 pm EDT Update
Blazers sign CJ Wilcox
The Portland Trail Blazers have signed guard CJ Wilcox to a two-way contract, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. Wilcox (6-5, 200) holds career NBA averages of 2.0 points (37.0% FG, 33.3% 3-PT, 81.3% FT), 0.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 5.7 minutes in 66 games over three seasons with the LA Clippers and Orlando Magic.
After an offseason of major roster changes and losses, the Hawks were predicted to finish with the league’s worst record by ESPN and have the lowest power ranking by NBA.com. “I don’t really give too much credence to that,” Babbitt said. “I think that stuff changes all the time. I just think it’s important that we compete and get better as a young team. There are going to be ups and downs, as with any young team. You have to compete because the team that plays hard every night will win a lot of games just playing hard. That is most important for us. The East is open. I don’t think it’s too far-fetched that we want to compete with anybody in the East.
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed center Stephen Zimmerman, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. Zimmerman spent the 2016-17 season with the Orlando Magic and played in 19 games, averaging 1.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 5.7 minutes per game. Selected by Orlando in the second round (41st overall) of the 2016 NBA Draft, the 7-foot center spent much of the season with the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League, where he tallied 13.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals in 21 games (all starts).
The Milwaukee Bucks Basketball Operations department has expanded with the following additions: Milt Newton as Assistant General Manager, David Mincberg as Director of Basketball Strategy, Tony Bollier as Director of Basketball Operations and Ronald Dupree as Scout. The team also named Frank Johnson as Assistant Coach. “Our basketball operations department continues to take shape and I’m very excited about the additions of Milt, David, Tony and Ronald,” said General Manager Jon Horst. “Together they bring a wealth of experience that will serve our organization extremely well. I look forward to working with them as we continue to assemble a championship-caliber organization.”
August 9, 2017 | 3:46 pm EDT Update
While Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James has an offseason house in Los Angeles, many people got excited to see he mentioned L.A. as his “home” on Twitter.
On the heels of former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin declaring Kyrie Irving’s trade request “courageous,” Hall of Famer Charles Barkley took his turn Wednesday regarding Irving’s situation. “You want to be on a good team. You want to play with other great players. This notion where you want to be the man, I just think is so stupid,” Barkley said during an interview on NBA TV. “If I got a chance to play with another great player, I want to do that. The objective is to win.