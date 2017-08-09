USA Today Sports

“Luke is a proven veteran and adds another experience…

More HoopsHype Rumors
August 9, 2017 | 6:53 pm EDT Update
Olynyk said he has had the opportunity to hit the practice court with James Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Wayne Ellington, Adebayo and Hassan Whiteside, who apparently is becoming a fast friend. “He’s a great guy, a great character, a super nice guy,” he said of their encounters. “But he’s a beast. I’m really excited to play with him and be able to play with a guy of his size and his abilities on the floor, defensively, offensively, on the glass. He’s awesome to be around and [I’m] really looking forward to playing with him.”
40 mins ago via South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

August 9, 2017 | 5:01 pm EDT Update

Blazers sign CJ Wilcox

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed guard CJ Wilcox to a two-way contract, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. Wilcox (6-5, 200) holds career NBA averages of 2.0 points (37.0% FG, 33.3% 3-PT, 81.3% FT), 0.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 5.7 minutes in 66 games over three seasons with the LA Clippers and Orlando Magic.
3 hours ago via NBA.com

, Uncategorized

, ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 4 more rumors
Home