“Luke is a proven veteran and adds another experienced player to our locker room,” Schlenk said. “He is one of the premier long-range shooting big men in the league, has played a variety of roles over his career and will contribute to our team.”
August 9, 2017 | 6:53 pm EDT Update
David ‘Dubi’ Pick: Source: Charlotte free-agent forward Christian Wood has signed with Fujian in China.
The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed Luke Babbitt, it was announced today by General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk.
Olynyk said he has had the opportunity to hit the practice court with James Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Wayne Ellington, Adebayo and Hassan Whiteside, who apparently is becoming a fast friend. “He’s a great guy, a great character, a super nice guy,” he said of their encounters. “But he’s a beast. I’m really excited to play with him and be able to play with a guy of his size and his abilities on the floor, defensively, offensively, on the glass. He’s awesome to be around and [I’m] really looking forward to playing with him.”
Olynyk soon again will find himself on the move, to work with the Canadian national team, although he will not play in competitions this summer.
August 9, 2017 | 5:01 pm EDT Update
Blazers sign CJ Wilcox
The Portland Trail Blazers have signed guard CJ Wilcox to a two-way contract, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. Wilcox (6-5, 200) holds career NBA averages of 2.0 points (37.0% FG, 33.3% 3-PT, 81.3% FT), 0.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 5.7 minutes in 66 games over three seasons with the LA Clippers and Orlando Magic.