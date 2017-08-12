John Collins: 😳😂👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 @Ronnie2K #NBA2K18 #NBA2K #NBA2KFIRSTLOOK
John Collins: 😳😂👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 @Ronnie2…
August 12, 2017 | 4:17 am EDT Update
Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph could face similar penalties ex-teammate O.J. Mayo received in terms of being banned from the NBA for violation of the league’s anti-drug policy. Randolph was arrested Wednesday and charged with “intent to sell” marijuana in Los Angeles. TMZ reported it was two pounds of marijuana.
Neither Randolph nor his agent, Raymond Brothers, returned phone calls Friday to The Commercial Appeal. Randolph was released on Thursday. “The charges are false and misleading,” Brothers told The Associated Press on Thursday. “We’re looking at all options to resolve this matter.”
Lonzo Ball was asked to weigh in on the LeBron James vs. Kobe Bryant debate because of course he was. Not only is this a legitimate question for the Los Angeles Lakers rookie who has openly said he’d love to play with James soon, but it also is a question that’s been dancing around the NBA world more than normal recently since Michael Jordan used reductive logic to pick Bryant over James. Here’s his answer: “My favorite player was LeBron growing up. But he does have a point. Championships do mean a lot. But, uhh, it’s tough. I’m a Laker. I want to go with Kobe. But I’ve been saying LeBron for my whole life, so I’ma go with LeBron.”
Darren Rovell: Michael Jordan is part of Derek Jeter’s Marlins ownership team. MJ bought majority share of Bobcats in 2010 at $275M value, now at $780M.
Rodman told Joe Buck on his interview program “Undeniable” that his two-season relationship with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, then the team’s general manager, was not good and eroded the longer he stayed in San Antonio. “The city kind of embraced me, but what’s his name, Popovich, he hated me,” Rodman said. “He hated my guts because I wasn’t a bible guy. They looked at me like I was the devil.” Late in his time in San Antonio, Rodman said he tried to mend his relationship with Popovich and his teammates. “With Pop, I’ve got to be cool until I started acting out again,” Rodman said. “It was kind of like they don’t want me here.”