Lonzo Ball was asked to weigh in on the LeBron James vs. Kobe Bryant debate because of course he was. Not only is this a legitimate question for the Los Angeles Lakers rookie who has openly said he’d love to play with James soon, but it also is a question that’s been dancing around the NBA world more than normal recently since Michael Jordan used reductive logic to pick Bryant over James. Here’s his answer: β€œMy favorite player was LeBron growing up. But he does have a point. Championships do mean a lot. But, uhh, it’s tough. I’m a Laker. I want to go with Kobe. But I’ve been saying LeBron for my whole life, so I’ma go with LeBron.”