Your first chance to see new Charlotte Hornets Dwight H…
Your first chance to see new Charlotte Hornets Dwight Howard and Malik Monk live in the regular season will be Oct. 20 against the Atlanta Hawks. Also, the Observer has learned, Charlotte’s Stephen Curry and the NBA champion Golden State Warriors will make their one visit to the Spectrum Center Dec. 6. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. The NBA will release all 30 teams’ 2017-18 schedule at 6 p..m. Monday. Sources confirmed these two major games on the Hornets’ schedule.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
August 14, 2017 | 5:58 pm EDT Update
OJ Mayo has lost 20 pounds in five weeks training with Travelle Gaines
Former USC Trojans basketball star and 2008 No. 3 overall pick OJ Mayo was banned from the NBA for two seasons, but he’s working on a return. After completing the first season of his two-year ban from the NBA for violating the terms of the league’s anti-drug program, many began to wonder about his future. According to those who worked with him, he came in out of shape at 240 pounds — much heavier than his listed weight online. However, since he started training at this gym in July, he is down to 219 pounds, Gaines told HoopsHype on Monday. This is a huge loss over the course of five weeks.
If Lamar Odom wants to join the BIG3, he ain’t gonna be playing for the Killer 3s … ’cause Charles Oakley says he doesn’t want the ex-Lakers star on his team. We spoke with the NBA legend and current BIG3 player/coach about L.O.’s hopes of getting back on the court and while Oak praises Lamar’s game … he admits “I don’t like him like that.” He explains … “In life, sometimes you only get but one chance. He had 3 or 4 chances.”
Bryan Kalbrosky: EXCLUSIVE: We found OJ Mayo. He is training with @travellegaines (and sometimes USC teammate @TajGibson22) in L.A. Kendall Marshall: One of the best teammates i’ve ever had.
August 14, 2017 | 5:26 pm EDT Update
Russell Westbrook, Paul George work out together in LA
Russell Westbrook and Paul George are beginning the process of building chemistry on the court as the new duo had their first workout as Oklahoma City Thunder teammates on Monday in Los Angeles, sources told ESPN.com. At a gym on campus at UCLA, George and Westbrook went through drills and conditioning together, along with a few Thunder players, including Jerami Grant, Kyle Singler, Semaj Christon and Doug McDermott. This is the second workout this summer organized by Westbrook, though George was unable to attend the first as he was in Europe on a pre-planned vacation.
Before injuries derailed his career, Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway was one of the most exciting, promising young players in the league. He made four All-Star teams and three All-NBA teams in his first six seasons with the Orlando Magic before being dealt to the Suns, where his body slowly deteriorated. According to Hardaway, the offcourt persona is an essential part of being an NBA superstar, and that’s why he thinks San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard doesn’t deserve the title [of superstar]. Hardaway explained his position on Sirius XM’s NBA show, “Bottomline.”
Stefan Bondy: Free agent Marshall Plumlee has been selected to participate in Team USA’s training camp ahead of FIBA Americup. Jeff Van Gundy is coaching
LaVar Ball, who most recently said he could beat Michael Jordan with one hand tied behind his back, on Sunday lost a shooting contest to rapper Ice Cube with the benefit of both hands untied. Side by side for 90 seconds, Ball and Ice Cube shot “4-pointers,’’ 30 feet from the basket, during an intermission at the rapper’s BIG3 event at Staples Center. Ball made one. Ice Cube made two.