Former USC Trojans basketball star and 2008 No. 3 overall pick OJ Mayo was banned from the NBA for two seasons, but he’s working on a return. After completing the first season of his two-year ban from the NBA for violating the terms of the league’s anti-drug program, many began to wonder about his future. According to those who worked with him, he came in out of shape at 240 pounds — much heavier than his listed weight online. However, since he started training at this gym in July, he is down to 219 pounds, Gaines told HoopsHype on Monday. This is a huge loss over the course of five weeks.