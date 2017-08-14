Chris Vivlamore: Hawks first home game is against Nugge…
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks first home game is against Nuggets. The return of Paul Millsap.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
August 14, 2017 | 7:35 pm EDT Update
The Cavs will indeed host the Warriors on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is Jan. 15, according to the team’s schedule released by the league Monday. That game will tip at 8 p.m. and be carried by TNT. Last week, the NBA announced its national TV games for the league’s first week and on Christmas. Cleveland and the Warriors play in Oakland, Calif., on Christmas Day; and the Cavs host the Boston Celtics to begin the 2017-18 season on Oct. 17.
Sam Amick: The Gordon Hayward-Jazz reunion game in Utah will be March 28. Hayward’s Celtics host Utah on Dec. 15.
Brad Turner: NBA sked officially out. Of note for Clippers, they host Houston and Chris Paul at Staples Center Jan. 15
Scott Agness: Paul George returns to Indy with the Thunder on Dec. 13. It’ll air on ESPN. First, though, they’ll play in OKC on Oct. 25.
Ryan Ward: Paul George will face the Lakers for the first time in an OKC uni on Jan. 3 (Staples). Then Jan. 17 & Feb. 4 in OKC. Feb. 8 back in LA.
Serena Winters: Lonzo Ball vs. Markelle Fultz matchup at Staples Center on Nov. 15th, 7:30 PM PST. #MarkYourCalendar