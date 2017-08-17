Channel 2 Action News and the Atlanta Journal-Constitut…
Channel 2 Action News and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution have exclusively learned that Atlanta-based Sharecare has reached a five-year deal to become the official jersey patch sponsor of the Atlanta Hawks. “We feel really comfortable saying that this Sharecare partnership is the second largest annual partnership behind our Philips naming rights deal,” Andrew Saltzman, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for the Atlanta Hawks, told Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein.
August 17, 2017 | 10:02 am EDT Update
“I’m putting together a group to buy the Houston Rockets, and we’re getting close,” he said. “Getting close in the next couple weeks, maybe I’ll have a chance. Lot of people, lot of people and good people with a lot of money.”
Willy Hernangomez: Muy contento con mi imagen en #NBA2K18. Seguro que mi media sube pronto!💪🏼 qué opináis? #2kfirstlook
Curry is one of the top endorsers of Under Armour products and, as the winner of the NBA Most Valuable Player award the past two seasons, has mostly shied about from taking a political stance on any issues. But Cuban acknowledged that it was a bold move by Curry. “I’m proud of Steph for standing up for what he believes in,” Cuban said. “It’s a tough situation for CEOs. “You want to make nice with the president because you’re a public company and you have shareholders, and it’s hard to balance doing the right financial thing versus doing what they think is the right thing, whatever your political beliefs are. It’s not an easy position to be in.”
And why has the Mavericks’ owner been able to get away with those critical comments? “I’m different. I don’t run a public company anymore,” Cuban said. “I can say ‘I don’t give a (expletive).’ ”
Dikembe Mutombo: “I remember in ’97 when I said I was going to build a hospital in Congo. People said, ‘Are you crazy? You’re a basketball player. What do you know about medicine? Be careful about a hospital. People die.’ I said, ‘People die everywhere. But I’m going to try to save as many lives as I can.’ … So I sat down with a group of scientists, scholars, and they helped me build this hospital, and we’ve treated more than 260,000 women and children and is still running by itself financially. I can sit there and say, mmm, I did it. Sometime in life, you have to be driven and push yourself to excellence.”
August 17, 2017 | 6:15 am EDT Update
LeBron James may or may not be “100 percent” certain to leave Cleveland after this season, but the Cavaliers are reportedly already preparing for life without the King. According to Kevin Durant, James has more than earned the right to dictate the terms of any possible departure. Durant was replying to a tweet Wednesday from rapper Lil Dicky, who said, “If I’m Cleveland, I’m one thousand percent trading LeBron.” James actually has a no-trade clause in his contract, which also gives him the ability to opt out in 2018, but the Warriors forward took the tweet at face value, saying that the Cavs “can’t trade a legend.” “He is Cleveland, he gets to hold the cards,” Durant added.
Durant then returned to his exchange with Lil Dicky, who had noted the acrimony between Cavs owner Dan Gilbert and James over the latter’s 2010 exit in free agency. “If I’m Gilbert, I’m getting something back this time,” the rapper said. “I feel what you’re saying,” Durant replied. “Most owners think that way, but then you realize it’s LeBron James.”