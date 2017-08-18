As much as anything, Howard craves acceptance, and that…
As much as anything, Howard craves acceptance, and that’s why his trade to Charlotte, to Clifford, has him believing all over again. “Cliff’s going to push me, but he’s not going to ever be one of those guys who I would say would break my spirit,” Howard told ESPN. “He really believes in me. Throughout all the mess that has happened the last couple of years, this is a great opportunity for me to prove to myself that I know exactly who I am — to just shut people’s mouths.”
As for the 3-pointers, Howard knows where Clifford stands on them. Charlotte has a playbook of ways to use Howard on offense, to get him the ball with actions once executed in Orlando. Charlotte will use his ability to pass, too. Nevertheless, there are no Howard 3-pointers written into Clifford’s playbook. This is classic Dwight Howard: an investment born of his best intentions, but ultimately counterproductive. These are private workouts, run by Howard’s own staff, and Clifford hadn’t made the seven-hour round trip to talk to Howard about 3-pointers.
Truth be told, no one is expecting dominance from Howard. Those days are gone. But Clifford still believes Howard can be the difference between the lottery and the playoffs. “I have always thought about that: All I have to do is win,” Howard said. “I thought the situation in Houston was going to be great. But that last year just wasn’t there. We started out super good here in Atlanta, and I thought, ‘This is it. It’s all about to change.’ And then, it didn’t.”
Ira Winderman: Can confirm Heat planning to sign former Boston Celtics forward Jordan Mickey. Agreement will not be a two-way deal.
The Wolves will play three exhibition contests, including participating in two games as part of the previously announced NBA Global Games China: Oct. 5 at Shenzhen Universiade Center in Shenzen and Oct. 8 at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, both vs. the Golden State Warriors. The Wolves will serve as the designated road team in Shenzen and the home team in Shanghai. The games in China mark the first games ever played by the Wolves in that country and the first trip to Asia since the team played in Japan in 1999. It will be the Wolves’ ninth and 10th international games overall. The Wolves open their preseason schedule by taking on the Los Angeles Lakers at Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Sept. 30.
With his adidas deal, Mitchell joins a growing stable of very young, very cool players like Brandon Ingram, Jamal Murray, Kris Dunn, Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid, Andrew Wiggins, James Harden and Damian Lillard. Considering he didn’t even think he would be in the NBA at this point, the fact that he’s got a sneaker deal is another milestone that came way quicker than anticipated. “When my agents and I were talking about the sneaker deal, I thought it was going to be the typical agent meeting where they promise you a shoe deal and you’re like, Alright, I’m not that good, this is for guys who are big-time,” says Mitchell. “So when it happened, I was like, Wow, you were right, it did happen! It was a no-brainer going with adidas and I’m blessed and happy to be in this position and hope to keep representing them for a long period of time.”
Pau Gasol: Today and always, #Together against violence! #Imnotscared #WeAreAllCatalonia #Barcelona #PlaçaCatalunya pic.twitter.com/dKotzpdhXk