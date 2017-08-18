Dewayne Dedmon: Steady improvement 2k not jus the ratin…
Dewayne Dedmon: Steady improvement 2k not jus the rating but the looks too.. can’t wait to dunk some fools on the sticcs this year.. who got next ? @ronnie2k @nba2k #nba2k18 #2kfirstlook #justwatch
August 18, 2017 | 2:07 pm EDT Update
Bradley, given the minutes he assumes in taking Caldwell-Pope’s place in the backcourt and the stature he brings as an All-Defense front-runner and scorer, is best positioned to shape the mindset of the 2017-18 Pistons. “I thought he came in here and made a great first impression,” Van Gundy said. “And forget the impression he made on our fans or anybody else. I think all of our players follow news like that and I think he made a very good impression on all of them and certainly on our staff.”
One of the pieces LeVert is excited about is D’Angelo Russell, acquired from the Lakers in the deal for Lopez. Russell, 21, was the No. 2 pick in 2015. “He can really pass, really score, has a really high IQ,” LeVert said. “He wants to win more than people give him credit for. I know he has a lot of people to prove wrong. I know he will prove a lot of people wrong.” Add it up and it’s why LeVert sees playoffs. “I honestly don’t really care what other people have to say,” he said. “We know the pieces we have, the pieces we’ve added. And we’re really excited.”
But then came the tearing of both his ACL and MCL right before the fall of 2014 that resulted in Giles sitting out his entire sophomore season due to the injuries. It was a dark time for Giles, and if it wasn’t for his passion for the game of basketball, he wouldn’t have been back to full strength on that left knee injury as fast as he did. “I learned about will, dedication and how much I love the game,” Giles told Dan Collins. “If you don’t love the game, you can’t come back from an injury like that. You don’t give up. You want to come back better than you were before. You’ve got to work hard to get back to what you want.”
Here’s a rundown of each of all the individual awards handed out: Best Rookie: Malcolm Brogdon. Comeback Player Of The Year: Joel Embiid. Best Off The Bench: Lou Williams. Best Defender: Kawhi Leonard.
Hardest To Guard: Russell Westbrook. The Player You Secretly Wish Was On Your Team: LeBron James. The Coach You’d Most Like To Play For: Gregg Popovich. Best Dressed: Russell Westbrook. Clutch Performer: Isaiah Thomas. Best Social Media Follow: Joel Embiid. Most Influential Veteran: Vince Carter. Global Impact Player: LeBron James. Best Home Court Advantage: Golden State Warriors
Sirius XM NBA: Congratulations to our friend, @Jason Terry for winning the 2017 @NBPA Teammate of the Year, representing the @Milwaukee Bucks! pic.twitter.com/Onzgns0nfl