This year, the Jameses announced the radical step of establishing an entire new public elementary school for students identified as at-risk. It’s a powerful experiment that bucks the charter school–heavy trend of public education, radically proposing to give more to the students who have the least—as his “uncle” has noticed. “When you can change a kid’s life for the better, you’re accomplishing something great,” says Buffett, a well-known cheerleader for public schools. “With LeBron, it comes from the heart, and it comes from having been there.” Michele Roberts is the head of the National Basketball Players Association, where James is on the executive committee. “He could write the checks and fund all the programs and not make an appearance,” Roberts says, “and no one would say a word. But he actually does believe that by the force of his personality, he can inspire young people—because he comes back. He talks to them. He keeps track. His engagement is phenomenal.”