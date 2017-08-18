So Patricia, with her experience as a home nurse, is the one taking care of her eldest son. But he’s also getting better at taking care of himself. He has fought off the depression and can even lift his arms now. He’s able to pick up some objects with his hands. He can’t yet text, but he’s back to FaceTiming. He and Malcolm speak every day, with Vincent often castigating his younger brother for not launching more shots. “He’s the glue to us; his spirit lifts us,” Patricia says. “He doesn’t sit there and feel sorry for himself.” On game nights, the family gathers in front of the living room TV, with a Hawks hat on the mantel behind them. Next to it is a hand-drawn picture of Malcolm and Vincent, a gift from a friend, with Malcolm’s arm draped around the neck of his older brother.
