Moments later, Malcolm, Vincent and the other 10 passengers in the van hear a screeching sound from outside the left window, then piercing bangs followed by the shattering of glass. Gunshots. Eight of them. For those under attack it seems like more. Seconds later the shooter’s car speeds away. Around Malcolm, panic ensues. Not for him, though. Like many of East Baltimore’s children, he’s been around gunfire before. The van’s floor is littered with shards of glass. So is the back of Malcolm’s shirt. He climbs out of the tangle of limbs he and two friends have formed by the door and surveys the scene. Wives and girlfriends are shrieking. Debris is everywhere. Malcolm checks himself for wounds — he’s unscathed — and quickly looks for his brother.

It’s 5:00 a.m. when Malcolm removes his iPhone from his blood-soaked jeans, calls his parents and settles into a waiting-room seat. Vincent Sr. doesn’t answer his phone. When Malcolm tries Patricia, she’s jolted awake. “Vincent’s been shot,” he tells his mother. “What?” “He’s been shot. But he’s alive.” Patricia passes the phone to her husband, who takes down the hospital’s information. He and his wife are about an hour away.
So Patricia, with her experience as a home nurse, is the one taking care of her eldest son. But he’s also getting better at taking care of himself. He has fought off the depression and can even lift his arms now. He’s able to pick up some objects with his hands. He can’t yet text, but he’s back to FaceTiming. He and Malcolm speak every day, with Vincent often castigating his younger brother for not launching more shots. “He’s the glue to us; his spirit lifts us,” Patricia says. “He doesn’t sit there and feel sorry for himself.” On game nights, the family gathers in front of the living room TV, with a Hawks hat on the mantel behind them. Next to it is a hand-drawn picture of Malcolm and Vincent, a gift from a friend, with Malcolm’s arm draped around the neck of his older brother.
This year, the Jameses announced the radical step of establishing an entire new public elementary school for students identified as at-risk. It’s a powerful experiment that bucks the charter school–heavy trend of public education, radically proposing to give more to the students who have the least—as his “uncle” has noticed. “When you can change a kid’s life for the better, you’re accomplishing something great,” says Buffett, a well-known cheerleader for public schools. “With LeBron, it comes from the heart, and it comes from having been there.” Michele Roberts is the head of the National Basketball Players Association, where James is on the executive committee. “He could write the checks and fund all the programs and not make an appearance,” Roberts says, “and no one would say a word. But he actually does believe that by the force of his personality, he can inspire young people—because he comes back. He talks to them. He keeps track. His engagement is phenomenal.”
