Shams Charania: Free agent guard Quinn Cook has agreed to a partially guaranteed, two-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, agent Jim Tanner tells The Vertical.
According to the Serbian Federation press release “the chronic issue of Teodosic, due to which he missed part of the training camp and all the preparation games, prevents him from being completely healthy at the start of the tournament. Coach Aleksandar Djordjevic and Milos Teodosic, after consulting with the medical team of our national team and the LA Clippers, jointly made this difficult decision”.
On the Sklar Brothers’ podcast, “View from the Cheap Seats,” Blake Griffin explained why he doesn’t think he’ll eventually have to share a city with LeBron. Griffin said “I don’t see that happening,” when the idea of James joining the Clippers was mentioned, and then added his thoughts on LeBron going to the Lakers.
“Honestly, I don’t see him coming to L.A. period,” Griffin said. “Listen, again, I have no idea [laughs]. I think something is brewing with him and his group of guys. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I think something’s brewing and they’re going to try to make that work.”
“I could see [LeBron] going to New York before L.A. I still think, when you go to the Garden, it’s a completely different feeling,” Griffin said. “The energy, there seems like there’s just a consistent buzz the entire game. … Even last year when you go play them, it’s still there.”
Some of the most popular Jeremy Lin fan sites are reporting Sunday that Lin will be providing each of his Nets teammates with a new suit this season … one designed by Abe Ndoye, a popular mens’ designer from Texas.