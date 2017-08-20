USA Today Sports

Shams Charania: Free agent guard Quinn Cook has agreed …

More HoopsHype Rumors
According to the Serbian Federation press release “the chronic issue of Teodosic, due to which he missed part of the training camp and all the preparation games, prevents him from being completely healthy at the start of the tournament. Coach Aleksandar Djordjevic and Milos Teodosic, after consulting with the medical team of our national team and the LA Clippers, jointly made this difficult decision”.
23 mins ago via EuroHoops.net

, , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Home