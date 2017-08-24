Quinn Cook on his close friend Kyrie Irving being traded to the Boston Celtics: “I think [he’ll take his game to another level]. He’ll still be one of the best players in the league, but I think he’ll have the ball a little more so he’ll put up even better numbers. He left [Cleveland], but wanted to go somewhere he could win and he landed in a situation where he still has a chance to win. Obviously, Cleveland got IT and [Jae] Crowder, so if you give LeBron [James] pieces like that, they’ll be right at the top [of the East] as well. But I think Kyrie’s numbers will go up because he’ll have the ball more and he’ll still win a lot of games for those guys.”
