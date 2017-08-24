USA Today Sports

Quinn Cook on his close friend Kyrie Irving being trade…

1 hour ago via audioBoom
Quinn Cook on his close friend Kyrie Irving being traded to the Boston Celtics: “I think [he’ll take his game to another level]. He’ll still be one of the best players in the league, but I think he’ll have the ball a little more so he’ll put up even better numbers. He left [Cleveland], but wanted to go somewhere he could win and he landed in a situation where he still has a chance to win. Obviously, Cleveland got IT and [Jae] Crowder, so if you give LeBron [James] pieces like that, they’ll be right at the top [of the East] as well. But I think Kyrie’s numbers will go up because he’ll have the ball more and he’ll still win a lot of games for those guys.”

, Uncategorized

, , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
August 24, 2017 | 8:38 am EDT Update
Among the former teammates and coaches to voice their condemnation of this report was Evan Turner, who turned his career around in the two years he spent closing out games with Thomas. “I met IT in high school, we always been tight,” Turner told CelticsBlog after the trade. “The kid has literally acted the same with me since I was 16. I just don’t see how that even comes out. I’ve never known him to be an [expletive] or disliked by anyone. He’s not arrogant or anything. Dude works his [expletive] off.”
1 hour ago via Celtics Blog

Uncategorized

, , , ,

August 24, 2017 | 6:02 am EDT Update
Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck said today the team’s blockbuster trade for Cavaliers’ guard Kyrie Irving was needed after the 53-win team fell short against Cleveland in last year’s Eastern Conference Finals. “We got bounced pretty hard last year in the playoffs, and then those guys got bounced pretty hard after that,” Grousbeck, referencing the Cavs and Irving losing to the Warriors in the finals, told reporters this morning at the topping off ceremony for the Celtics’ new training facility, the Auerbach Center at New Balance World Headquarters in Brighton. “So we didn’t feel we were at the top, we didn’t feel we were where we wanted to be, so that’s what you do when you run a team, you do what you have to do to try to get better.”
4 hours ago via Boston Herald

, , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

Home