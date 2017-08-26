Taurean Prince: What player that gave his heart to a fr…
Taurean Prince: What player that gave his heart to a franchise & accomplished what he did under certain circumstances wouldn’t be 👂🏾
August 26, 2017 | 5:47 am EDT Update
After All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas underwent a physical examination in Cleveland on Friday, uncertainty over the fitness of his injured hip has Cavaliers officials evaluating the results and considering possible ramifications to the blockbuster trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics earlier this week, league sources said. One source involved in the process said on Friday night, “It’s a very sensitive situation.”
In the deal, Cleveland has placed the most value on the 2018 unprotected first-round pick that Boston controls from the Nets, league sources said. Instead of voiding the deal, Cleveland could potentially push for Boston to sweeten it — namely for another draft pick. For now, those are conversations still potentially to be had.
ESPN’s Chris Haynes recently spoke about this during an appearance on ESPN: The fact of the matter is, players in the league, they felt like Isaiah Thomas was done wrong. When they asked Isaiah — management, ownership — asked him to go out and recruit such and such, he did it. He went out there, tried to improve the roster. He did everything that was asked of him to try to improve the Celtics. And then to, out of the blue, to be involved in a trade — and look, we’re not even talking basketball-wise. I think most people will say Kyrie probably, overall, is a better player. But it just rubbed players the wrong way.
To have gone through all of that and still be traded, for a player who plays the same position, Isiah Thomas said, it’s going to fall to the Cavs to build some trust with Thomas and make him re-commit to basketball. “He said he gave his heart and soul to the Celtics,” Isiah Thomas said. “He gave them everything. It’s a business and we all understand that it’s a business, but to have it happen in such a way for him. I think it really hurt him. I think it’s going to be difficult for him to trust again, to give that trust, that loyalty, that love to another organization. “And I definitely think the Cavs are going to have to do some relationship mending to get him back to the point where he loves being where he’s at. Because he’s a small guy and the thing that gets him over is his love and his passion. And if those things are kind of missing a little bit, it’s going to be hard.”
