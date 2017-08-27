2K Sports recently provided DeAndre' Bembry with his NB…
2K Sports recently provided DeAndre’ Bembry with his NBA 2K18 rating, a 69 overall. Bembry is now the third Hawk to reveal his rating, as John Collins revealed that he is a 73 and Dewayne Dedmon that he is a 77.
August 27, 2017 | 4:01 pm EDT Update
Kevin Durant is quite familiar with Oklahoma City, and the Warriors forward appeared on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” to talk about the NBA offseason frenzy (the episode will be released on Monday, but a partial transcript can be found on The Ringer). When it comes to George, it appears that Durant is just as confused as the rest of us. “I think Paul George is so good. A lot of people disrespect him. Because I play against him and I respect my position,” Durant said. “So that was shocking because Indiana just gave him away. And I ain’t think OKC would even think about giving up anything to trade for him. I didn’t think they would do it, but that was a ballsy move.”
August 27, 2017 | 1:17 pm EDT Update
Solomon Hill could miss most of season
Adrian Wojnarowski: New Orleans forward Solomon Hill underwent surgery to repair torn hamstring and could miss much of regular season, league sources tell ESPN.