In his recent interview with Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Italian international stated that this could be his last EuroBasket with Italian NT. “My last competition with Italy? Maybe. We’ll see what happens but in my mind, this could be my last Eurobasket. There is a question mark, but I only focus at one thing at a time.” Belinelli told the Italian media.
August 28, 2017 | 7:25 am EDT Update
Zaza Pachulia cleared to play in the Eurobasket
The Golden State Warriors big man had his first full practice yesterday, he is completely healed and despite missing the recent “Acropolis tournament” in Athens, he will be available for the Georgian national team for the start of the official games in the Eurobasket tournament.
Emiliano Carchia: OFFICIAL: Partizan Belgrade signs Nigel Williams-Goss to a two-year contract pic.twitter.com/YWXfhpT7o0
Brandon Williams, who has two children – Bailey, 13, and Remington, 5 – certainly liked what Divac was selling. He ranks No. 2 in the Kings hierarchy and controls day-to-day operations of a club he says “is farther along then the Sixers when I arrived. There are more pieces here.” In contrast to the 76ers, where he oversaw the G-League development affiliate, he will be used more extensively in contract negotiations, trades and the often-contentious discussions with agents.
During the ensuing nine years in the league office – and with strong backing from former Commissioner David Stern and his successor, Adam Silver – his career arc continued to ascend, with one promotion after another. “I had the benefit of working directly with Brandon,” Silver wrote in an email, “and know firsthand why his basketball acumen, experience and management skills are well regarded around the league. He’ll be a terrific addition to the Kings organization.” Among his many tasks with the league, Williams helped craft the “Respect the Game” policy that imposed a dress code and was instrumental in creation of the Replay Center in Secaucus, N.J. Somewhere in there, he also found time to get married, have a baby and graduate from Rutgers law school in 3 1/2 years.
“I wanna buy the Knicks one day,” Mallory Edens told TMZ Sports when we saw her in L.A. Our photog asked if she was gonna try and trade the franchises in a Kyrie-for-IT-level blockbuster … but she wasn’t having none of that. “I don’t need to swap — my dad can keep the Bucks.”
Lin is a big fan of DOTA2, the multi-player online battle arena game, and last year, he reportedly made a deal where he would endorse one of the teams, a joint venture of two Chinese companies. He was in Seattle earlier this month for “The International” the Super Bowl of e-sports. His visit was part of a new TV series on TBS called ELEAGUE Road To The International Dota 2 Championships. It aired Friday night.
He also spoke about how the team aspect of e-sports attracted him. “I don’t like individual sports and I don’t like individual games,” Lin said. “I like when you have to work with your teammates, and DOTA puts you in that position where all five of your teammates have to be clicking together in order to win.”