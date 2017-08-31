Emiliano Carchia: Dennis Schroder with a show (32pts, 5…
Emiliano Carchia: Dennis Schroder with a show (32pts, 5reb, 7ast) leads Germany 🇩🇪 to a win vs. Ukraine 🇺🇦 in Eurobasket Group B opening game: 75-63
August 31, 2017 | 12:55 pm EDT Update
With not too many free-agent options available to replace Hill’s production, the Pelicans are apparently working out Josh Smith, who had his best years with the Atlanta Hawks but has also played with the Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets. On his latest podcast episode with Bobby Marks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Smith was recently working out for the team. Via The Woj Pod: “They have a workout there, with, I’m told, Josh Smith, Chase Budinger, Martell Webster.”
Michael Scotto: Former Duke standout Amile Jefferson and the Timberwolves have agreed to a one-year, partially guaranteed deal, sources told @BBallInsiders.
August 31, 2017 | 12:31 pm EDT Update
Koby Altman may be the latest person to call himself Cleveland Cavaliers general manager—the fourth in the past 12 years since Dan Gilbert bought the team—but multiple sources have told me that the Cavs owner was the one calling the shots on the trade that sent Irving to Boston, and he’s the one dealing with the fallout. Gilbert’s dysfunctional ways are old news. Gilbert himself joked during Altman’s introductory presser that his GMs have four-year presidential terms. “A state of organizational chaos is Gilbert’s M.O.,” one executive told me. “Gilbert thinks he’s the protagonist in the story of the Cavaliers, when, in reality, he’s the antagonist.”
Multiple sources told me that Gilbert is operating under the assumption that LeBron will opt out of his contract next summer and leave Cleveland. So Gilbert and Altman targeted Irving trade packages that set up the franchise for the post-LeBron era, rather than the instant-gratification deals they’ve made over the past three years (e.g., trading first-rounders for Channing Frye or Kyle Korver).