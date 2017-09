You might get asked this a lot, but what have you learned from Dirk Nowitzki since being on the Mavs? Harrison Barnes: I don’t get asked that! I think Dirk, just his work ethic. When he came in the league you look where he started, to be able to become MVP, be a perennial All-Star, a lot of people said he would never be able to lead his team to a championship—which he did with no other All-Stars on the team, which is very rare, especially in today’s NBA—I think how he is always just precise and diligent about his work ethic is the biggest thing I’ve learned.