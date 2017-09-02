Kent Bazemore received the Phoenix Award - Atlanta’s …
Kent Bazemore received the Phoenix Award – Atlanta’s highest citizen honor – for his achievements and service to the city. The award was presented by Mayor Kasim Reed in a ceremony at City Hall on Thursday. The Hawks guard has been involved in many charitable efforts since he signed with the team in 2014. His ARMS Foundation is dedicated to providing disadvantaged youth a path to a quality education, athletic achievement and a healthy lifestyle. “This is beyond amazing,” Bazemore said.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
September 2, 2017 | 8:26 am EDT Update
Pelicans interested in Iman Shumpert
A source told Basketball Insiders last week that the Pelicans were among the teams interested in Cleveland Cavaliers forward Iman Shumpert. Since acquiring Jae Crowder from the Boston Celtics in the Kyrie Irving trade, many speculated that Shumpert could be expendable. There were conflicting reports last week that indicated Shumpert requested a trade from the Cavaliers, while some reported that he made no such request. Regardless, a source has maintained that the Cavaliers have been shopping Shumpert this summer.
Westbrook’s availability may be the most fleeting. Whispers around the NBA suggest James would love to team up with the explosive guard. How would teams defend two triple-double powerhouses like James and Westbrook? On most nights, they don’t… That said, when asked, various NBA executives believe Westbrook will eventually sign his deal with the Thunder.
But the talk Ainge had to have with Isaiah Thomas about being traded to Cleveland, stands out from all the rest. “It was one of the most difficult conversations I ever had,” Ainge told CSN following the introductory press conference for Irving and Gordon Hayward on Friday. “I.T., everybody in Boston is grateful for I.T. and all that he’s done.”
You might get asked this a lot, but what have you learned from Dirk Nowitzki since being on the Mavs? Harrison Barnes: I don’t get asked that! I think Dirk, just his work ethic. When he came in the league you look where he started, to be able to become MVP, be a perennial All-Star, a lot of people said he would never be able to lead his team to a championship—which he did with no other All-Stars on the team, which is very rare, especially in today’s NBA—I think how he is always just precise and diligent about his work ethic is the biggest thing I’ve learned.
Our very own Juancho Hernangomez is suited up to compete in the European league, Eurobasket, with his home country of Spain. Juancho gets to share this moment with his brother Guillermo “Willy” Hernangomez of the New York Knicks who will also play for the Spanish national team. Juancho and Willy are very close, and today Juancho shared a special note from his brother as they get ready to head into competition together.
Magic Johnson recently became the president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers. Do you see Magic succeeding in his new role and would you do something like that in the future? Julius Erving: “I think Magic is going to succeed because he’s succeeded at every level and has taken on every challenge that’s put in front of him and channel it. “It’s not the role for me. It’s just not. I had my time in basketball and now I kind of like having the freedom that I have…that role is one that locks you in.”