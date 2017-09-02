Now, though, the full list of NBA 2K18 ratings for the Atlanta Hawks seems to be available and there are some interesting takeaways from the list. The full list is below and, if nothing else, it can serve as a starting point for all kinds of arguments. Dennis Schröder – 79, Dewayne Dedmon – 77, Ersan Ilyasova – 75, Taurean Prince – 75, Kent Bazemore – 74, Marco Belinelli – 74, Malcolm Delaney – 74, Mike Muscala – 74
September 2, 2017 | 12:43 pm EDT Update
On Wednesday, Stephon Marbury went to Founders Hall at N.Y.U. to talk to some 125 first-year students and tell his increasingly unusual story. “I’ve been trying to get Stephon Marbury to come to N.Y.U. for a long time — for two reasons,” said David Hollander, a clinical associate professor of sports management and the person who extended the invitation. “I love his whole story. I love the evolution of himself as a human being, and I am drawn to the potential of Starbury.
To understand Marbury’s changeover, it’s important to understand the depths he reached before he left. His downfall, he says, began in 2007. While his career came apart, he was hit by a burst of losses in his life. The coach who helped develop him and his brothers as basketball players at a young age died, and then so did his aunt, and then his father. Not soon after, his mother fell ill with pneumonia. Then his relationship with the Knicks unraveled. When Mike D’Antoni took over as coach before the 2008-9 season, Marbury lost his job as the starting point guard and dug into a prolonged fight with the Knicks over how much he should be paid to go away. In February 2009, they let him go. By the time he left for China, he told the students, he was at a low. “I was depressed,” he said. “I was down. I didn’t want to live because of the things I was experiencing.”
Going overseas, Marbury said, allowed him to reset. He found success on the basketball court and reorganized his personal life. As his career prospered, he rejuvenated his Starbury shoe brand, which sells low-price footwear. He intends to play one more year before he retires — he will finish his career with the Beijing Fly Dragons — and said he now considered himself both a C.E.O. and a basketball player, giving equal weight to the two titles. But Marbury says he believes he was invited to N.Y.U. not to serve as a role model or a cautionary tale. “It’s more of a story,” he said. “My lane and what’s gone on with me.”
Spain beat the Czech Republic 93-56 and cruised to another easy win. The Spaniards pulled away early and never looked back showing flashes of brilliance in the process. The star: Who else? Pau Gasol. He had 26 points and 8 rebounds going 9-of-10 from the field and 7-for-7 from the free-throw line in a very efficient performance. Also, Ricky Rubio put on a show, finishing the game with 17 points and 5 assists.
Germany defeated Georgia 57-67 and improved their record to 2-0, while Georgia fell to 1-1. The star: Who else could it be? Dennis Schroeder was once again amazing for Germany. Since early on he was scoring, assisting and hustling back on defense. He finished the game with 23 points!