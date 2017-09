To understand Marbury’s changeover, it’s important to understand the depths he reached before he left. His downfall, he says, began in 2007. While his career came apart, he was hit by a burst of losses in his life. The coach who helped develop him and his brothers as basketball players at a young age died, and then so did his aunt, and then his father. Not soon after, his mother fell ill with pneumonia. Then his relationship with the Knicks unraveled. When Mike D’Antoni took over as coach before the 2008-9 season, Marbury lost his job as the starting point guard and dug into a prolonged fight with the Knicks over how much he should be paid to go away. In February 2009, they let him go. By the time he left for China, he told the students, he was at a low. “I was depressed,” he said. “I was down. I didn’t want to live because of the things I was experiencing.”