John Wall has never lacked for confidence. Wall has developed into one of the best point guards in the NBA, lightning fast with the ball and a quality defender. Wall probably think that sells him short, just like when he finally made the All-NBA team last season and thought being on the third team was him being disrespected. So it should be no shock that when asked during his workout with LeBron James this summer Wall said he was the best two-way point guard in the NBA