With their best defending effort since the start of the tournament, the Greeks were in the game until the last minute. That was Goran Dragic’ cue, who iced the 78-72 win for Slovenia with four straight points, while Klemen Prepelic also made two crucial free throws. Luka Doncic was spectacular in the first half with 14 points, 5/8 field goals, 2 assists, 2 rebounds and no turnovers in 15,5 minutes of action. He finished the game with 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. Goran Dragic also did his part with 20 points
.