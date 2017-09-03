USA Today Sports

Nikos Varlas: Marco Belinelli reached the 2000-point ma…

More HoopsHype Rumors
September 3, 2017 | 1:56 pm EDT Update
John Wall has never lacked for confidence. Wall has developed into one of the best point guards in the NBA, lightning fast with the ball and a quality defender. Wall probably think that sells him short, just like when he finally made the All-NBA team last season and thought being on the third team was him being disrespected. So it should be no shock that when asked during his workout with LeBron James this summer Wall said he was the best two-way point guard in the NBA.
33 mins ago via NBC Sports

Uncategorized

, , ,

When Rooks asked how Nets fans should feel about the coming season, the sophomore swingman didn’t hold back. “I think they should be super excited,” he told Rooks. “We have a lot of new faces. We have a lot of guys with similar skillsets but at the same time, also very unique. We have a lot of wings but you have a guy like Allen (Crabbe) who can really shoot, you’ve got a guy like Rondae who can really defend and really finish around the basket. “I think we have a lot of pieces that really go well together and it will be interesting to see how quickly we can mesh together and go out there and win games.”
33 mins ago via NetsDaily

, Uncategorized

, , ,

With their best defending effort since the start of the tournament, the Greeks were in the game until the last minute. That was Goran Dragic’ cue, who iced the 78-72 win for Slovenia with four straight points, while Klemen Prepelic also made two crucial free throws. Luka Doncic was spectacular in the first half with 14 points, 5/8 field goals, 2 assists, 2 rebounds and no turnovers in 15,5 minutes of action. He finished the game with 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. Goran Dragic also did his part with 20 points.
33 mins ago via EuroHoops.net

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

Storyline: Eurobasket
Home