FIBA: Another guest from the @nba in Tel Aviv arena tonight as @atlhawks head coach Mike Budenholzer checks in to watch @ds17_fg and Germany take on Israel. #EuroBasket2017
September 4, 2017 | 7:03 am EDT Update
Sixers giving Joel Embiid a contract extension?
In addition to being so talented, Embiid is extremely popular with the fans because of his outgoing personality and social media engagement, as well as his rare basketball skill set for a man of his size. “He’s got the public on his side,” said a league source. “It’s a public relations nightmare (for the Sixers).” While the Sixers have declined to comment on an Embiid extension since the free agency period began July 1, managing owner Josh Harris told me June 23 that the organization is “focused on it.”
League sources said recently they there was a growing sense that the 76ers would indeed extend Embiid, and that a deal structured something like Antetokounmpo’s four-year $100 million pact would make sense given the injury history. The problem with getting a deal done at less than max is that many in Embiid’s world believe he could get a max offer in restricted free agency next year, especially if he plays at the level he did for 31 games last season.
The 76ers have until Oct. 31 to extend Joel Embiid’s rookie contract. The extension would begin with the 2018-19 season and could be for in excess of $100 million over four years. Even with trading up to make Markelle Fultz the No. 1 overall selection in June’s NBA Draft, signing veteran shooting guard JJ Redick and 2016 top pick Ben Simmons playing point guard on offense, Embiid is the key to the whole process as the team’s most irreplaceable part.
According to a report, the San Antonio Spurs have cleared forward Davis Bertans to continue to play for Team Latvia at EuroBasket 2017 after suffering a finger injury in a game versus Serbia. Bertans did not suit up for the team’s game against Belgium and was held back as a precautionary move. After suffering the injury, he did say he was not in any pain and X-rays showed no break.
USA Basketball: FINAL: 🇺🇸 #USABAmeriCup 81, 🇦🇷 Argentina 76. What. A. Win. The USA erases a 20-point second half deficit to claim #AmeriCup2017 gold!
American big man Jameel Warney has been named MVP of the FIBA AmeriCup. The NBA G League alum led Team USA to the final victory against Argentina with 21 points and 7 rebounds. He averaged 12.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in the tournament. FIBA also released the All-AmeriCup First Team: Facundo Campazzo (Argentina). Francisco “Paco” Cruz (Mexico). Nicolás Brussino (Argentina). Darrun Hilliard (USA). Jameel Warney (USA).
San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Ettore Messina is not happy at all. Messina, who is currently the head coach for Team Italy at EuroBasket 2017, was extremely critical of the calendar changes for the next FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifier to be held in China in 2019.