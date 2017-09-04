The United States made a stirring rally to erase a 20-p…
The United States made a stirring rally to erase a 20-point deficit and win the gold-medal game of AmeriCup 2017, but Hawks swingman Nico Brussino performed brilliantly for Argentina in defeat. The 24-year-old scored a game-high 26 points on 8-for-11 shooting from the field, while also adding 6 rebounds and 6 assists. His ability to make baskets from a full step beyond the three-point line and his skill for finding open teammates in position to score kept the United States defense on edge for the full 40 minutes of the top international competition among countries of North and South America.
September 4, 2017 | 4:51 pm EDT Update
San Antonio Spurs’ Tony Parker injured his left quadriceps muscle during last season’s playoff run, which all but ended ended his season. After undergoing successful surgery in the offseason, he has been projected to return to the Spurs until January of the 2017-18 NBA season. Or maybe he is coming back sooner than later according to his teammate Danny Green. Green touched on Parker’s return with French site LCI and revealed No. 9 might be back on the floor a lot earlier than most expect.
Danny Green: “[Tony Parker] obviously had a tough injury last year but he’s recovering. He’s a couple of months ahead of schedule… I don’t want to leak anything but he might be playing a lot sooner than people think he’s playing. He’s been doing his rehab like a monster, like a maniac. He’s been working out like a maniac and mentally he’s really focused and trying to get his body healthy and get it right. You’ll probably be seeing Tony playing a lot sooner than what most people expect him to be back by.”
Chris Forsberg: IT at his new Cavs locker and on the Cleveland practice courts (via his wife Kayla’s IG story).
Against Romania, Pau Gasol was rested, but the bottom line for Spain was the same. The defending Eurobasket champs got an impressive win. Every player of Spain did his job when he was on the court, however, Juancho Hergnangomez was more than impressive with a double-double (20 p., 11 r.), proving that the next generation of the Spanish national team is ready to continue the team’s tradition of dominance.
What helps Kevin Durant dominate on the court, makes him suck at stand up paddleboarding. KD totally looked like a fish (a really big one) out of water as he attempted to get up on a board in Maui. Looks like he quickly discovered 7 feet — or just under that — is a whole lot of body to balance, but it is Labor Day weekend after all. Kev eventually opted for the not-as-cool, yet way more stable move of paddling from his knees. Can’t knock the hustle, but maybe he should take a page out of his teammate Steph Curry’s Hawaiian playbook when it comes to beach activities.