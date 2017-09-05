Germany defeated Italy 61-55 and now is one step closer…
Germany defeated Italy 61-55 and now is one step closer to making it to the next round, depending on the remaining results of Group B, having a 3-1 record. The star: Once again Dennis Schroder, who finished the game with 17 points. In a low scoring affair, his performance was more than enough.
There’s no timetable just yet for LaVine’s return to action this season. He has been progressing steadily all summer in his rehab, with no worries that he’ll be able to return to the athleticism that has become a hallmark of his game. Weeks ago, the Bulls were looking to analyze his progress to date, putting LaVine through a series of drills and tests. His standing vertical leap tested higher than even his pre-draft measurements, according to a league source.
Ricky Rubio led Spain with 13 points and four assists, while Pau Gasol chipped in 11 points, 10 boards, and three assists.
Emiliano Carchia: Losing effort for Dario Saric 🇭🇷 vs Spain: 18 points (6/14), 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 27 efficiency #EuroBasket2017
Pacers forward Bojan Bogdanovic and Croatia suffered their first loss of EuroBasket 2017 on Tuesday, falling to defending European champions Spain, 79-73. Bogdanovic finished with 15 points, three rebounds, and one assist, going 6-for-16 from the field and 3-for-9 from 3-point range.
As he meets with brands over the coming weeks, LaVine is expected to decide on his next endorsement partner by the end of the month, eventually starting the 10-day clock for Nike to decide whether or not to match the contract offer. “For the next phase of his career, Zach is looking for an organic partnership where the brand’s belief and vision is genuine and aligned with his,” Namakian said. “He wants to be a creative and engaged partner working together in continuing to grow his brand globally.”