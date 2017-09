There’s no timetable just yet for LaVine’s return to action this season. He has been progressing steadily all summer in his rehab, with no worries that he’ll be able to return to the athleticism that has become a hallmark of his game. Weeks ago, the Bulls were looking to analyze his progress to date, putting LaVine through a series of drills and tests. His standing vertical leap tested higher than even his pre-draft measurements, according to a league source.