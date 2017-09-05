Atlanta Hawks big man Miles Plumlee was arrested late l…
Atlanta Hawks big man Miles Plumlee was arrested late last month for criminal possession of marijuana in Shelter Island, N.Y., according to NBA columnist and Shelter Island resident Peter Vecsey. Sure enough, police records from the Shelter Island Reporter indicated Miles C. Plumlee, 28, of Mequon, Wis., was “arrested and issued a field appearance ticket for criminal possession of marijuana in the fifth degree and posted $100 cash bail” on Aug. 20. The Hawks forward’s full name is Miles Christian Plumlee. He turned 29 on Sept. 1 and lived in Mequon while playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.
September 5, 2017 | 3:57 pm EDT Update
Jimmy Butler:” “I’m confrontational. I feed off of confrontation. It makes me go. Not everybody’s like that. [Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg] is not that coach, and there’s nothing wrong with that. There are different coaching styles and people are gonna say—which is what they did say—’It’s gonna be Jimmy’s team or it’s gonna be Fred’s team.’ Two total opposite ends of the spectrum. They’re either gonna try to win it now or they’re gonna go young. And you see which way they went with it. Completely fine. Yo, it’s y’all’s business. It’s y’all’s organization. It’s cool. And now I’m in Minnesota and couldn’t be happier.”
Kristaps Porzingis: Latvian fan support in game against Russia 🇱🇻🇱🇻🇱🇻 #EuroBasket2017 #TrisZvaigznes
Dwyane Wade: My lil bro Paul George came thru and worked out with the OG today. The off-season we all push each other to be even better. #NBA #brotherhood #myfavoriteplayerintheleaguerighthere @remyworkouts
It’s been a busy offseason for Corey Brewer, who had his high school’s court named after him and threw out the first pitch for Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium. But his biggest honor is yet to come, as the 31-year-old will be inducted into the University of Florida Hall of Fame on Sept. 15 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Brewer was one of the top players in the country during his time at UF, helping the Gators to back-to-back national championships in 2006 and 2007.
September 5, 2017 | 1:54 pm EDT Update
There’s no timetable just yet for LaVine’s return to action this season. He has been progressing steadily all summer in his rehab, with no worries that he’ll be able to return to the athleticism that has become a hallmark of his game. Weeks ago, the Bulls were looking to analyze his progress to date, putting LaVine through a series of drills and tests. His standing vertical leap tested higher than even his pre-draft measurements, according to a league source.