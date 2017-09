McGrady never doubted his own worthiness and said this week that he was “one of the greats.” On Friday, it will be official, the ultimate rejoinder to the debate. “It was great because you could sense there was a feeling among his people that ‘Finally, he gets his due,'” former Rockets coach Jeff Van Gundy said. “I didn’t sense that as much with Tracy. He’s always been at peace with who he is and what he accomplished in the game. But … Friday, he gets his due and that’s really cool.”