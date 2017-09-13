Bobby Marks: The Atlanta Hawks just announced that shoo…
September 13, 2017 | 4:19 pm EDT Update
October 16 is the deadline for teams to sign eligible players from the 2014 draft class to rookie-scale extensions before they hit restricted free agency next summer. There have already been multiple reports that the Wolves and Sixers will look to ink their young stars, and multiple league sources have told me they expect Andrew Wiggins to sign once he gets his new agency in order. Joel Embiid’s fate is less clear, considering his significant injury history.
Though Marcus Smart is a walking paradox for fans and NBA execs alike, there seems to be a general consensus from the league sources I’ve chatted with that Smart would likely receive a deal next summer in the range that Andre Roberson — another plus defender who’s a negative offensively — signed with the Thunder this past offseason (three years, $30 million). I don’t buy it; $10 million seems far too low, even in a diminished free-agent market.
The Rockets need Clint Capela to once again elevate his play this season. The question is whether they should extend him now or wait until next summer. Multiple league sources confirmed the Rockets and Capela have had “very introductory” extension talks.
As for Irving telling reporters during his introductory press conference in Boston that he hadn’t spoken to LeBron James since reports that he wanted out of Cleveland first surfaced? Shumpert, as has been the team line for weeks, thinks there’s nothing to that. “There’s no hard feelings,” he said. “And I’m sure Ky at some point is going to talk to everybody, the same way he talked to me. Ky’s a regular dude. He’s going to compete and he knows we’re going to be out looking for him when we play Boston. It’s all fine.”
Behind the scenes, Temple established himself as an authentic voice of experience. Vince Carter will carry a lot of weight in the locker room as a former superstar turned aging mentor. Zach Randolph commands respect with his 16 years of grinding through the NBA, and George Hill will take on tutoring the rookie point guards. But at the end of last season, Sacramento’s locker room was all Temple’s. He was voted the Kings’ teammate of the year and he has built strong bonds with the young core. He’s already spent time this summer with the incoming rookie crop, which only solidifies his spot as a team leader.
“Playing the role he had with Golden State, where he came in and stretched the floor and knocked down shots, was something that really intrigued us,” Pelicans Director of Player Personnel David Booth said of Ian Clark. “When you’ve got guys like Jrue Holiday, Anthony, DeMarcus (Cousins) and Rajon, we needed floor-spacers. Ian’s ability to make shots is something that was really needed for roster balance. We thought he’d be a good fit with his shooting, especially when he’s on the floor with AD and DeMarcus. He’s a guy the defense has to respect beyond the arc.”
“Ian Clark is another guy with championship pedigree,” Pelicans Coach Alvin Gentry said Thursday, in a conference call from South Africa. “He was a rotation guy on a championship team, and had some really big games. If you go back and look at a couple games he had against San Antonio (in the Western Conference finals), he had really big games. Obviously he’s not afraid of the moment. So just to have him, it adds depth to our team, and that’s one of the things we’ve struggled with in the past.”