Chris Vivlamore: The Hawks have signed Jeremy Evans to training camp deal.
September 13, 2017 | 7:48 pm EDT Update
Darren Wolfson: FAs Nate Robinson, Shawne Williams, and Marcus Thornton were in for looks w/ the #Twolves today. @John Meyer first on Robinson note.
After playing NBA Jam with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Russell Westbrook was a guest on Good Morning America where he talked about his unique style and helped select an outfit for Michael Strahan. While answering fashion questions, the NBA MVP had the in-studio audience laughing when he said that fashion gives him the chance to “just walk and be swagged out and have fun,” and he had them “awwwwwing” when he explained why his mom his his style icon. Westbrook said: “My style icon is my mom. She’s always swagged out. She’s always kept me up to par on the fashion, on the style, and to this day, I can still call her and she can give me a nay or yay.”
Kings forward Zach Randolph reached a deal with prosecutors in Los Angeles to avoid jail time stemming from an arrest in August, TMZ reported Wednesday. Randolph was due in court Thursday to face misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and resisting arrest and could have been sentenced to up to one year in jail if convicted on both charges. According to TMZ, Randolph will plead no contest to resisting arrest and the marijuana charge will be dismissed in exchange for 150 hours of community service. If Randolph completes the community service and has no run-ins with the law of the next 12 months, the resisting arrest conviction will be erased from his record.
September 13, 2017 | 6:22 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson is finalizing a 4-year, $42M contract extension, league sources tell ESPN.