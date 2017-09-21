The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed Jeremy Eva…
The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed Jeremy Evans and Jordan Mathews, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not disclosed. A six-year NBA veteran, Evans spent 2010-15 with the Utah Jazz, the 2015-16 season with the Dallas Mavericks and last year with Khimki (Russia). The 2012 NBA slam dunk contest champion, Evans has appeared in 249 career regular season games (nine starts), averaging 3.5 points and 2.6 rebounds in 10.5 minutes (.568 FG%). He’s also spent time with Utah and Texas in the NBA G League.
September 21, 2017 | 11:48 am EDT Update
The NBA is permitting teams to put advertisement patches on their jerseys beginning this season, and South Florida-based Ultimate Software has won the competition to occupy that space on Heat jerseys, according to two league sources.
“We are extremely proud to have Ultimate Software as the first partner on the Miami Heat Jersey,” said John Vidalin, the Heat’s executive vice president/revenue officer. “This is truly a historic opportunity and we are thrilled that we will be partnering with a company based here in South Florida.” The ads will appear on the left shoulder of Heat jerseys during games.
The Milwaukee Bucks have signed free agent guard Kendall Marshall to a training camp contract. Marshall, 26, appeared in 21 games (18 starts) last season for the Reno Bighorns of the NBA G League and averaged 15.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 9.0 assists in 36.2 minutes per contest. He started in all five games this summer for Team USA in the FIBA AmeriCup tournament and averaged 3.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Gold Medal winning squad.
September 21, 2017 | 11:18 am EDT Update
Speaking on “The Mully and Hanley” show on WSCR-670 AM Thursday morning, Bulls executive vice president John Paxson echoed the sentiment he stated during the offseason when he said any buyout talks would have to be “advantageous” for the franchise. Translated: Wade would have to give up a significant portion of the $23.8 million he opted into a week before his deadline to do so last June 20.
While the Bulls haven’t spoken with Wade directly, Paxson did say general manager Gar Forman has had dialogue with Wade’s representatives in recent weeks. Bulls training camp begins Monday with Media Day activities. “Some dialogue is going on,” Paxson said on The Score. “We understand where (Wade) is at this time of his career. We’re more than willing to work with him. But as I said when we had the press conference to introduce the new players after the draft, we have to always do what’s in our best interest. So there has to be something that is mutually agreed upon. It can’t be something the player wins because that’s what he wants.
Oct. 16 — the day before the start of the regular season — is the last day that eligible players can sign rookie extensions. If Harris’ camp and the Nuggets don’t come to an agreement by then, the 23-year-old will hit restricted free agency next summer. If Harris signs an offer sheet with another team in restricted free agency next year, Denver would have 72 hours to match and retain his services. “No, (it’s not on my mind),” Harris said of the extension. “I’m just ready to get ready for camp, ready to get rolling, especially with the squad we have it’s going to be a fun year.”
Bobby Marks: Alex Len will also have veto power over any possible trade based on the 1 year bird restriction rule. Len would lose bird rights if traded.