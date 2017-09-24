The Hawks are sending the Clippers the draft rights of …
The Hawks are sending the Clippers the draft rights of an immediately undetermined player, league sources said. The Hawks will waive Liggins, who will be owed $26,000 on his 2017-18 contract, league sources said.
September 24, 2017 | 7:43 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Los Angeles Clippers traded DeAndre Liggins to Atlanta, creating a $1.67M trade exception, league sources tell ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Hawks will waive Liggins, who has a non-guaranteed deal, league sources said.
Fred Katz: Saw some wondering: The Thunder did not add protections to the Chicago second-rounder they sent to the Knicks. Pick remains unprotected.
LeBron James sent his respect and support for NFL players who responded to Donald Trump’s inflammatory comments by protesting during the national anthem on Sunday. “United we stand!” he wrote on his Instagram story. “#Salute @nfl players, coaches, owners, staff, training, etc.”
September 24, 2017 | 7:12 pm EDT Update
The Milwaukee Bucks have signed free agent center/forward Joel (Jo-EL) Anthony and guard/forward Gerald Green to training camp contracts.