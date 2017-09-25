Alex Kennedy: The Los Angeles Clippers have traded DeAnde Liggins to the Atlanta Hawks for a draft pick, the team officially announced.
Alex Kennedy: The Los Angeles Clippers have traded D…
September 25, 2017 | 10:48 am EDT Update
Sixers add Kris Humphries and Emeka Okafor
The Philadelphia 76ers today announced the team’s 20-man training camp roster. The Sixers also agreed to terms with forward Kris Humphries and center Emeka Okafor. See below for the full training camp roster.
The Brooklyn Nets announced their training camp roster of 20 players today. Training camp begins tomorrow, September 26, and runs through Saturday, September 30, at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.
The New Orleans Pelicans today announced the team’s 2017 training camp roster. Pelicans training camp will begin on Tuesday, September 26 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center (Metairie, La.)
Manny Navarro: Spo says he’ll manage Dragic in preseason. “My objective is to get him fresh and ready on the 16th.”
Eric Koreen: Masai on players protesting: “I can guarantee you one thing: Nobody’s getting fired here. You can quote me.”