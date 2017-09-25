Brad Rowland: The Hawks have officially waived DeAnd…
September 25, 2017 | 1:44 pm EDT Update
Scott Kushner: Dell Demps confirmed Solomon Hill tore his hamstring while playing pickup and could be back as soon as Feb.
Scott Kushner: There’s no timetable on Omer Asik. He’s been out since Feb. 10 since travelling to Mexico over the All Star break.
LeBron: “My voice and what I do in my community is more powerful than getting on a knee… It’s not about the disrespect of the flag and our military, it’s about equality and the freedom to speak are things they feel are unjust.”