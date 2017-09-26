Dwight Howard’s most recent interlude in Atlanta was supposed to not only be a homecoming of sorts, but an opportunity to resurrect a once-promising career by demonstrating a willingness to evolve his game. But the Hawks opted to pull the plug after a disappointing season, and now reports are emerging that it was in no small part due to Howard’s ongoing inability to accept a reduced role and all the interpersonal turmoil that follows him everywhere he goes. What’s worse is that his teammates had reportedly grown so weary of him that, upon news of his trade, they couldn’t wait to bid him good riddance, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN’s The Lowe Post Podcast.
September 26, 2017 | 6:31 pm EDT Update
“He thinks he’s a starter,” Malone said. “He’s been a starter in the NBA. Mason Plumlee’s been a starter on a playoff team, as well … if what’s best for our team is to bring Kenneth off the bench, right now, hey, go out there and play to the best to your ability.”
Zach Lowe: Details on Mirotic deal, per league source: $12.5M guaranteed this season, w/ up to $1M in additional incentives. (Year 2 is team option)
You can add 76ers coach Brett Brown to the list of those with playoff hopes. He made his aspirations evident Tuesday after his team’s first training camp practice. “As I said to the group, our goal is to make the playoffs,” Brown said. “There are several other teams … they are in a room saying something similar. So to me, let’s talk about what that really means.”
Gary Washburn: Among those in the house at #Celtics training camp in Newport, RI: UConn’s Geno Auriemma and Rhode Island coach Danny Hurley.
Darren Heitner: Sources: Basketball agency ASM Sports was raided today. FBI had warrant, took Andy Miller’s computer.