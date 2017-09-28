USA Today Sports

And then, one more time, Bazemore turned the conversati…

2 hours ago via NBA.com
And then, one more time, Bazemore turned the conversation back to kids. “There’s all this new stuff like the tablets that are coming out”, he said. “Toys R Us is shutting down because kids don’t like toys. They like tablets. And I’m like, ‘Come on, like that’s a staple in life, man.’ Everyone loved going to Toys R Us!” It’s more than just a preference to Bazemore; he sees the developmental value in the process. “You’re able to use your imagination. You can portray an object on a desk with thousands of pieces of Legos.”

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
September 28, 2017 | 8:44 am EDT Update

Dwyane Wade wants to retire with Miami

After signing his one-year, $2.3 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wade — speaking from his new locker room — told The Associated Press that Miami is “always in my heart” and that he took a serious look at whether this was the right time to return to the franchise where he spent his first 13 NBA seasons. “Miami, the door’s always unlocked,” Wade told AP. “One day I want to retire in a Miami Heat jersey. I don’t know how that will happen, but I definitely want to make sure than when I decide to hang it up, that jersey is on. Whether it’s being back there or signing a one-day deal like Paul Pierce, I want to make sure that I go out the way I came in.”
2 hours ago via Minneapolis Star-Tribune

, Uncategorized

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 391 more rumors
That’s why George – still an OKC short-timer – was so comfortable making a pitch for Carmelo Anthony to waive his no-trade clause and accept a move to the Thunder. It’s why he was politicking for Dwyane Wade to get in on the fun before Wade chose to sign with Cleveland. “I mean, I am a Thunder. I’m a Thunder,” George said Wednesday. “My job is to make this team as good as possible, elevate this team as much as possible. Whatever I can do I will do, and that’s whether I’m on the court or off the court. My job is to try to make things happen.”
2 hours ago via Oklahoman

Uncategorized

,

The Miami Heat guard took offense to Sports Illustrated list of the top 100 players in the NBA, one on which Waiters was not ranked. ESPN wasn’t much kinder to Waiters, ranking him as the 98th best player in the league. “We all know there’s not 100 players better than me in the league, man,” Waiters said from Heat training camp at FAU on Wednesday. “I don’t pay that no mind. That’s bulls***.”
2 hours ago via Palm Beach Post

, Uncategorized

, ,

Home