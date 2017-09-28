And then, one more time, Bazemore turned the conversation back to kids. “There’s all this new stuff like the tablets that are coming out”, he said. “Toys R Us is shutting down because kids don’t like toys. They like tablets. And I’m like, ‘Come on, like that’s a staple in life, man.’ Everyone loved going to Toys R Us!” It’s more than just a preference to Bazemore; he sees the developmental value in the process. “You’re able to use your imagination. You can portray an object on a desk with thousands of pieces of Legos.”
