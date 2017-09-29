Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Hawks guard Dennis Schroder was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge in early morning hours on Thursday in Atlanta suburb.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Hawks guard Dennis Schrode…
September 29, 2017 | 1:03 pm EDT Update
Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge in the Atlanta suburb of Brookhaven, Ga., stemming from an early-morning incident on Thursday, sources tell ESPN.
The Hawks are aware of the incident and released a statement Friday. “We are aware of an incident involving Dennis Schroder earlier this morning,” the statement read. “We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and out of respect for the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time.”
Ryan Ward: Lonzo on Kuzma: “In college he wasn’t that good, tbh. I don’t even remember him when we played them [Utah]. Now, I’m happy he’s on my team.”
A. Sherrod Blakely: Source says @Marc D’Amico Jaylen Brown is expected to be the team’s union rep this season. @CelticsCSN #Celticstalk
When Ben Simmons was asked his thoughts on President Donald Trump at the Sixers’ media day on Monday, the 2016 first overall pick had no issue putting him on blast. “I think he’s an idiot,” Simmons told Fox Sports News 500, an Australian affiliate of the cable network. “If we were in Australia right now, a lot of people would call him a dickhead, and that’s how I personally feel.”
“He just brings more anger and hatred to the U.S. It’s unneeded,” he said. “I think the U.S. is a great country. I love being here. I’m very appreciative of the job I’m in. I think he’s the wrong person to be in charge. He’s definitely not a leader.”