Atlanta Hawks star Dennis Schroder shoved another man outside of a hookah bar in Georgia early Friday morning — triggering a group beatdown that was all caught on video … TMZ Sports has learned. We’ve obtained the police report which shows the 24-year-old NBA star was hanging out with a group of friends around 2AM at a restaurant called 6AM, which is connected to a hookah bar.
September 29, 2017 | 4:16 pm EDT Update
The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Russell Westbrook to a multi-year contract extension, it was announced today by Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.
“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, there is no place I would rather be than Oklahoma City,” said Westbrook. “I am so honored to have the opportunity to continue my career here with the Thunder. From day one the support that Mr. Bennett, Sam, Troy and the entire organization have given me and my family has been incredible, and we are so grateful. When you play in Oklahoma City you play in front of the best fans in the world, I’m looking forward to bringing everything I’ve got, for them, this city and for this organization. WHY NOT?”
Bobby Marks: Westbrook would have qualified for a no trade clause if he signed with OKC in 2018. Signing the extension eliminated that.