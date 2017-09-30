No NBA veteran may have bet on himself more (or had fewer opportunities elsewhere) than former Heat point guard Mario Chalmers, who has only a $25,000 guarantee until opening night.
But Chalmers, 31, also has an ally in his comeback bid from his 2016 Achilles tear in Grizzlies coach David Fizdale, his former Heat championship assistant. “He’s been great. I’ve been so happy with him,” Fizdale told Memphis’ Commercial Appeal. “He’s going to play a big role for us. I really believe in him. I set the challenge for him to get to a certain weight and certain body fat by the time we get to the first game and he’s really taken that challenge on.” Chalmers is pushing to get back to his Heat playing weight of 190 pounds. “It makes it better from the standpoint that Fiz knows what I’m capable of,” Chalmers said. “So if he sees I’m favoring my leg one day, he can tell me because he’s seen me play and he knows what I’ve been through.”