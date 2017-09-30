USA Today Sports

September 30, 2017 | 1:05 pm EDT Update
Jackson was a full participant for the first time this training camp in a full-contact scrimmage. Coach Stan Van Gundy decided to switch things up and scrimmage during the morning session and leave the instruction to the evening session. The sessions were reversed earlier this week. The 4-on-4, full-court action left Jackson in a playful mood with reporters afterward. “The pain I could tolerate,” Jackson said. “It was just the lack of explosion and the feeling you’re letting your teammates down out here — especially with the goals we had set last year.”
16 mins ago via Detroit Free Press

Storyline: Reggie Jackson Injury
No NBA veteran may have bet on himself more (or had fewer opportunities elsewhere) than former Heat point guard Mario Chalmers, who has only a $25,000 guarantee until opening night. But Chalmers, 31, also has an ally in his comeback bid from his 2016 Achilles tear in Grizzlies coach David Fizdale, his former Heat championship assistant. “He’s been great. I’ve been so happy with him,” Fizdale told Memphis’ Commercial Appeal. “He’s going to play a big role for us. I really believe in him. I set the challenge for him to get to a certain weight and certain body fat by the time we get to the first game and he’s really taken that challenge on.” Chalmers is pushing to get back to his Heat playing weight of 190 pounds. “It makes it better from the standpoint that Fiz knows what I’m capable of,” Chalmers said. “So if he sees I’m favoring my leg one day, he can tell me because he’s seen me play and he knows what I’ve been through.”
1 hour ago via South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Lance Thomas spoke with Carmelo Anthony after he wrote a Players Tribune article that discussed Anthony as a leader and menor: “He was really happy that I wrote it. It was an emotional conversation. I wished him the best, he wished me the best and we’re going to continue to follow eachother throughout our careers.” On why he wrote the article, Thomas added: “I felt it. Melo has always been one of my mentors and a positive figure since I’ve been in the NBA. I was hurt when he left. Not only not having him as a teammate, but not having him here as one of my best friends.” On the perception of Anthony as a poor teammate/leader, Thomas adds: “Anybody who has that opinion about him has never been his teammate. Has never been in a locker room with him. So he knew that. Anybody who has ever played basketball with him as a teammate or a friend, they know that. So we don’t really worry about outside influences or outside opinions because we’re all we got.”
1 hour ago via IanBegley

