Judging by the questions each man got this week, there is interest in how new Hawks GM Travis Schlenk and coach Mike Budenholzer will coexist. That makes some sense because Schlenk now has the franchise-shaping power that Budenholzer once had. But it also seems there’s a perception that there’s no way Budenholzer is OK with Schlenk’s rebuilding plan and that this will cause friction between the two. Both Budenholzer and Schlenk said they are on the same page, but that won’t stop outside speculation about potential rifts. Maybe I’m weird, but I’ve never had much interest in interpersonal front-office drama. Leaders have different personalities and styles. Roles change and evolve in professional sports, and at some point, all coaches and executives must adjust. Ultimately they are judged by the final product.
Derrick Rose admits that his mental approach in the past — not just his physical ailments — started to lead his career astray and says he is determined to get back on track with the Cleveland Cavaliers. “I was in a dark place years ago, man,” Rose said Saturday. “By a dark place, I mean, I was playing, like, revenge basketball, and that wasn’t my way of playing basketball. “I enjoy competing, but when I came back it was about just trying to get back to the top and proving everybody wrong. Like, I know who I am as a man, I know who I am as a player or person. There’s no point in doing that anymore. It’s just being secure as a person and knowing who I am.”
But Hardaway Jr. doesn’t seem to care what anybody else thinks, an attitude on display when he bristled at a question about some fans grousing over the four-year, $71 million contract the Knicks gave him just two years after disgraced former president Phil Jackson traded the shooting guard to Atlanta. “I really could care less. At this point, I could care less,” Hardaway Jr. said. “People need to move on, move forward with that. That’s in the past right now. We’ve got to get ready for the season. If they’re still harping on that then their mind is somewhere else. I’m focused on the team, I’m here to win, and I know my teammates and the coaching staff, everybody in that front office has that faith and trust in me that I’m gonna go out there and do whatever I can to help the team win.”
The confusing flow chart added a somber footnote when in December 2010 Gabriel noticed his ring finger quivering, It led to a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease, a degenerative disorder that robs a person of the ability to control normal movements. He took some time off the basketball grind for health reasons, all while raising more than a half-million dollars for the Parkinson’s Association of Central Florida. “I stepped away from the Knicks about a year and a half ago to take care of myself,” Gabriel said. “My schedule isn’t what it used to be. I probably couldn’t handle the day-to-day rigors of it but in the role that I play I hope to bring something to the table, whether it’s to be a sounding board or to be able to reflect on history after 35 years. That will suffice.”
But the two players did not connect until the Lakers drafted Zubac in the second round in 2016. On Sept. 19, the Lakers signed Bogut, a 12-year veteran who won a championship with the Warriors in 2015, to a non-guaranteed contract, bolstering their depth at center and giving Zubac another veteran to emulate. This one also happens to speak Croatian. “I have somebody who understands me, finally,” Zubac said, smiling.
After the Golden State Warriors lost 108-102 to the Denver Nuggets in a preseason opener Saturday evening, the essential question asked at postgame availability was why the team elected not to participate in a protest demonstration before tipoff. “I think we’ve done enough,” Andre Iguodala told ESPN. “We talked about how we’ve done enough and how we’re going about things a certain way. We feel like our voices are being heard.”