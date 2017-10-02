But Hardaway Jr. doesn’t seem to care what anybody else thinks, an attitude on display when he bristled at a question about some fans grousing over the four-year, $71 million contract the Knicks gave him just two years after disgraced former president Phil Jackson traded the shooting guard to Atlanta. “I really could care less. At this point, I could care less,” Hardaway Jr. said. “People need to move on, move forward with that. That’s in the past right now. We’ve got to get ready for the season. If they’re still harping on that then their mind is somewhere else. I’m focused on the team, I’m here to win, and I know my teammates and the coaching staff, everybody in that front office has that faith and trust in me that I’m gonna go out there and do whatever I can to help the team win.”
