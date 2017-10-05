Marc J. Spears: Atlanta Hawks guard DeAndre’ Bembry (right tricep strain) is expected to make his preseason debut on Friday against the Detroit Pistons, a source said.
October 5, 2017 | 8:43 am EDT Update
Earl K. Sneed: Rick Carlisle says Gian Clavell is “making a strong statement” to make the team. #DALvsCHI
Milwaukee Bucks: The Bucks have requested waivers on James Young. Originally signed on Sept. 6, Young did not appear in either preseason game.
For Osman, Wednesday was a dream come true, getting his first real taste of the NBA after abandoning everything he knew, everything that was comfortable for this this shot. “It was the first NBA game for me. Of course, it was really difficult on the court,” Osman said after the Cavs’ 109-93 loss against the Atlanta Hawks. “Playing together with (Jose) Calderon, Jeff Green, D-Rose and those players and I was really excited. Yes, we lost. But this was the first game and for me this was a big experience.”
“For me, first it was like shock,” Osman said. “But then when I continued to play I got used to it and felt better and better. It was OK for a first game. I think I was a little more excited, but it’s OK.” One of the first times he touched the ball, Osman committed an offensive foul. Moments later, he missed a wide-open 3-pointer at the first quarter buzzer. He didn’t score his first basket until late in the third quarter, a snazzy post move that ended with a layup. He finished the night with six points on 2-of-6 shooting to go with two assists, two rebounds, two turnovers and three fouls. Overall, there weren’t many positives. He even looked a little lost on the defensive end, an area that’s supposed to be one of his best.
Serena Winters: Luke on Kyle Kuzma: “He’s thirsty to learn, always asking coaches and veterans what he can do better – he’s been very impressive.” twitter.com/SerenaWinters/…
The Cavaliers hired former Utah Jazz front-office hand Andrae Patterson as their director of basketball administration, a source told cleveland.com. Patterson, 41, will work in a number of areas for the Cavs, from various player development programs to scouting both in the U.S. and overseas. He joins general manager Koby Altman’s staff after working as a personnel/player programs coordinator for the Jazz since 2015. In June the Cavs lost then-general manager David Griffin and his top assistant, Trent Redden. They also let salary-cap expert Anthony Leotti go over the summer.