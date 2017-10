For Osman, Wednesday was a dream come true, getting his first real taste of the NBA after abandoning everything he knew, everything that was comfortable for this this shot. “It was the first NBA game for me. Of course, it was really difficult on the court,” Osman said after the Cavs’ 109-93 loss against the Atlanta Hawks. “Playing together with (Jose) Calderon, Jeff Green, D-Rose and those players and I was really excited. Yes, we lost. But this was the first game and for me this was a big experience.”