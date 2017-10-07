George is one of the NBA’s most intuitive while running around screens, able to find space and knock away defenders unlike many others, and he had been dipping into the strategy all third quarter, swerving and slithering around pin downs to free him around the elbows possession after possession. He finished with 25 points in 27 minutes, shooting 7 of 14 from the field and 3 of 7 from range during the Thunder’s 102-91, preseason victory over the Pelicans on Friday. “A lot of times, he’s going to get those wide-open shots, because you can’t help off [Russell Westbrook], off myself,” Carmelo Anthony said. “You’ve got Steven [Adams] going to the basket, setting great picks. So, you can’t help. Those pin downs, a lot of times, [George is] going to be open.”