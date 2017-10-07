USA Today Sports

The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has requested waivers…

October 7, 2017 | 5:32 am EDT Update
“This is not easy at all,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of time to mentally prepare myself for this. I’ve been thinking about it a lot. My whole mindset is just getting better each day. Just being able to play in this league, I don’t want to take anything for granted. I just want to get better every day and help this team in any way I can “ I can only control what I can control. I’m in a tough position right now. Any time I’m out there I want to make the best of it.”
George is one of the NBA’s most intuitive while running around screens, able to find space and knock away defenders unlike many others, and he had been dipping into the strategy all third quarter, swerving and slithering around pin downs to free him around the elbows possession after possession. He finished with 25 points in 27 minutes, shooting 7 of 14 from the field and 3 of 7 from range during the Thunder’s 102-91, preseason victory over the Pelicans on Friday. “A lot of times, he’s going to get those wide-open shots, because you can’t help off [Russell Westbrook], off myself,” Carmelo Anthony said. “You’ve got Steven [Adams] going to the basket, setting great picks. So, you can’t help. Those pin downs, a lot of times, [George is] going to be open.”
Wade scored a team-high 20 points in 22 minutes in the Cavs’ 106-102 loss to the Indiana Pacers in a preseason game. James has yet to play since suffering a left ankle sprain Sept. 27, the day Wade signed and first practiced with the team. For the second consecutive preseason game, the Cavs (0-2) gagged away the lead with their reserves, this time coughing up a 10-point lead with 6:37 to go and players who won’t be counted on this season doing the damage. Wade, the 35-year-old and 12-time All-Star, shot 10-of-14 from the field and contributed five rebounds with four turnovers. He went baseline for a nasty dunk and also lofted deep, turnaround jumper that splashed.
