Michael Cunningham: #ATLHawks Budenholzer says Plumlee …
Michael Cunningham: #ATLHawks Budenholzer says Plumlee won’t play. He’s been out with quad injury but not listed on report.
October 9, 2017 | 6:32 pm EDT Update
Zach Lowe: Embiid’s extension has been described to me as “perhaps the most complex” in NBA history. Expect a lot of details to trickle out.
Philadelphia could still have $40M in cap space next season even with the Joel Embiid extension. Embiid had a $18.3M cap hold in 2018-19 and Philadelphia will lose roughly $7M in room with the new $25.3M salary.
Oliver Maroney: This is too good. @Chandler Parsons on IG posted this. Embiid is hyped as he should be.
Michael Wallace: Grizzlies guard Ben McLemore made trip with team to Atlanta to continue taking next steps in recovery from offseason foot surgery.
October 9, 2017 | 6:05 pm EDT Update
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has agreed to a five-year, $148-million designated rookie scale maximum contract extension, league sources told ESPN.