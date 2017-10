The game is still roughly four months off, but Warriors guard Stephen Curry already sounds like he’s preparing mentally for what he might do if he is selected as one of the new all-important captains for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles. “Probably one of my teammates … until you run out of those options,” he said with a knowing grin. “Then you’ve got to figure it out. You don’t go into a draft knowing what pick 9-10-11 is going to be. You have to see how it all unfolds.”