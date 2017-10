As if he wasn’t already motivated enough with his contract eligible for an extension, Randle is fired up according to Luke Walton now that he has to earn the starting power forward spot in a competition with Larry Nance Jr. “He’s pissed off,” said Walton, who started Nance for the second straight preseason game on Tuesday night against Utah. “He seems to be pissed off. But he’s using it to play with an edge. And he’s been great in practice the past two or three days.”